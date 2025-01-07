Aaron Rodgers’s Wordless Tribute to Davante Adams After Jets’ Finale Said It All
Historic is one of the first words that comes to mind when discussing Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’s relationship throughout the years.
Long after their glory days on the Green Bay Packers, the prolific quarterback-wide receiver duo wrote themselves into the league record books even during the New York Jets’ disastrous 2024 campaign, playing just 11 games together in a Jets uniform after Adams forced a mid-season trade.
Everyone knew that Rodgers's last touchdown to Adams in Sunday’s season-ending win over the Miami Dolphins was special, as was their emotional walk together off the field.
In a telling tribute to his longtime friend, Rodgers shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Adams on social media after the Jets’ season finale. Rodgers had his arm around Adams as the two walked down the tunnel at MetLife Stadium for what could be the final time.
No words needed for that one.
Both Rodgers’s and Adams’s futures in New York remain at the center of heavy speculation with the Jets currently on the prowl for a new head coach and general manager in 2025. Rodgers has consistently reiterated that he would like to return to the Jets next season and would be willing to take a pay cut as well as help mentor a new quarterback.
Adams told reporters after Week 18’s win that he’s “potentially” open to returning without Rodgers but similarly has yet to make a firm decision on his NFL future. The All-Pro wideout is currently under contract until 2026 but has options to get out of his deal.