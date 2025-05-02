Ashton Jeanty Was Prank Called With Fake Cowboys Trade After Being Drafted by Raiders
In an NFL draft world that's apparently filled with an abundance of prank calls to draftees, running back Ashton Jeanty is the latest to reveal he got got.
The Boise State star was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick last Thursday night—and in a video shared by FanSided, said he was pranked by someone claiming he had been traded to the Dallas Cowboys upon his selection:
"Some dude called me and was like, 'We just traded with the Raiders, and you're coming to the Cowboys,'" said Jeanty. "And I just hung up bro."
At least he didn't fall for it.
Jeanty joins a running list of prospects—Shedeur Sanders, Mason Graham, Tyler Warren, Abdul Carter—who were also reportedly prank-called this past weekend. Ironically, the Heisman finalist did meet with the Cowboys throughout the pre-draft process, and even said it would be "great" to play in Dallas.
Jokes aside, Jeanty will be playing with the Raiders in Las Vegas next season—and will continue wearing his signature No. 2 jersey while doing so.