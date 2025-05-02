SI

Ashton Jeanty Was Prank Called With Fake Cowboys Trade After Being Drafted by Raiders

This whole prank calling thing is getting out of hand.

Mike Kadlick

Jeanty was drafted by the Raiders with the sixth overall pick.
Jeanty was drafted by the Raiders with the sixth overall pick. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In an NFL draft world that's apparently filled with an abundance of prank calls to draftees, running back Ashton Jeanty is the latest to reveal he got got.

The Boise State star was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick last Thursday night—and in a video shared by FanSided, said he was pranked by someone claiming he had been traded to the Dallas Cowboys upon his selection:

"Some dude called me and was like, 'We just traded with the Raiders, and you're coming to the Cowboys,'" said Jeanty. "And I just hung up bro."

At least he didn't fall for it.

Jeanty joins a running list of prospects—Shedeur Sanders, Mason Graham, Tyler Warren, Abdul Carter—who were also reportedly prank-called this past weekend. Ironically, the Heisman finalist did meet with the Cowboys throughout the pre-draft process, and even said it would be "great" to play in Dallas.

Jokes aside, Jeanty will be playing with the Raiders in Las Vegas next season—and will continue wearing his signature No. 2 jersey while doing so.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL