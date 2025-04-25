2025 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Chicago Bears return to the trenches
The Chicago Bears clearly made Caleb Williams a priority with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft by bringing in another talented pass catcher, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. Though the fan reaction was mixed, which is the usual fan reaction when a first-round pick doesn't go as expected, the Bears are already earning high marks for this selection from draft analysts.
Luckily for disgruntled Bears fans, Chicago has three selections to use in Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night and there are plenty of talented players available, including some who had first-round grades.
Who could they walk away with tonight? Let's take a look.
2.39 (via CAR) Nic Scourton - Defensive End, Texas A&M
Expected by some to go late in the first round, Scourton is still available. He has great technique and a deep bag of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback. He has adequate size and length to succeed at the next level and would make for a good partner for Montez Sweat.
2.41 Xavier Watts - Safety, Notre Dame
It's not a huge or immediate problem, but the Bears do have a need at safety. Kevin Byard III is on the wrong side of 30, and Jaquan Brisker has missed multiple games due to concussions three years in a row. GM Ryan Poles should address this by adding Watts in Round 2. Watts pulled in an astonishing 13 interceptions over the last two seasons and won the coveted Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation's top defender, in 2023.
The key to winning for the Chicago Bears in 2025 will be getting Ben Johnson's offense, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, as many possessions as possible, and that's exactly what Watts can deliver.
3.72 Ozzy Trapilo - Offensive Tackle, Boston College
The future of left tackle Braxton Jones is still uncertain thanks to a major leg injury he suffered in December, and Kiran Amegadjie remains a big question mark. The Bears would be well-served by adding a good swing tackle with starter potential on Friday night, and Trapilo fits the bill nicely.
Trapilo has played both tackle positions and surrendered just two sacks over the last two seasons at Boston College. He's got terrific size and adequate arm length to go along with that positional versatility. At worst, he would provide the Bears with reliable depth in case of injury, but if he's coached up well enough, he could be a long-term starter, too.