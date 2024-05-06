Matt Eberflus Goes from Hot Seat to Coach of the Year Favorite
It's been a slippery slope, indeed, for Bears coach Matt Eberflus.
At least it's been this way with the betting lines.
Just last season the speculation reigned supreme Eberflus would be among the first coaches fired—if not the first—built to a fever pitch. Then came the turnaround.
And while some sportsbooks hadn’t really been convinced and had the Bears coach's name mentioned prominently still among those on the hot seat for 2024, there is this.
Eberflus is now one of the favorites to be NFL coach of the year. At least it’s that way at one prominent on-line casino.
In fact, as of Monday Eberflus was tied with Jim Harbaugh and Raheem Morris for having the best chance at coach of the year, with +1000 odds according to the FanDuel sportsbook.
At DraftKings, only Harbaugh has a better chance than Eberflus to be coach of the year. Harbaugh is at +700 and Eberflus is at +900. They're just ahead of Robert Saleh at +1000, and Matt LaFleur and Demeco Ryans (+1100).
Not all the books are as high on Eberflus. However they all have him somewhere in this range.
BetMGM, for instance, has him tied for fourth at +1400 behind Harbaugh (+550), LaFleur (+800) and Morris (+1000).
It never hurts a coach to have the betting favorite for NFL offensive rookie of the year on his side, though.
Caleb Williams is +200 and Marvin Harrison Jr. is second at +600 according to DraftKings, while at FanDuel, Williams has the same betting odds but Jayden Daniels is second at +600 ahead of Harrison.
- Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has agamblingproblem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.