Report: Bears Give Contract Extension to Ian Cunningham
Bears general manager Ryan Poles talked about assistant GM Ian Cunningham Tuesday like a family member and the team has done something to reflect this feeling.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears signed Cunningham to a contract extension.
"I am blessed out of my socks to have him by my side through this process," Poles said Tuesday of Cunningham. "Just especially, when you reflect back to the first two years getting this thing off the ground. To have a guy like him that's not a 'yes' man that keeps me in line when I start getting off track, to keep our staff togther when I get pulled in different directions, we wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for Ian, as well as being there and being an unbelievable partner."
Cunningham has been close to leaving over the past two years. He was interviewed for the Chargers GM spot this offseason and in the past interviewed for GM positions with Washington, Arizona and Tennessee.
Cunningham and Ryan Poles had been friends long before the Bears hired Poles as GM.
Like Poles, Cunningham was an offensive lineman whose career didn't take off.
Like Poles, he was an undrafted free agent who failed to make it in the NFL. He was cut by Kansas City in 2008, the same year Poles was cut by the Bears. Then he went into personnel when Poles did, except with the Baltimore Ravens.
Cunningham was with the Ravens for nine years, then with Philadelphia on in Howie Roseman's personnel department before joinging the Bears.
