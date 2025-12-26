NFL panel of experts make surprising prediction for Bears-49ers showdown

The Chicago Bears still have a chance to win both the NFC North and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. But in order to get them they'll have to beat one of the hottest teams in football.

On the cusp of their first division title since 2018 and their first top seed since 2006, the Bears must overcome yet another high hurdle. In the last month head coach Ben Johnson's team has defeated playoff teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Another upset on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and they would leave no doubt that they are one of the best teams in football.

MORE: Bears' dramatic win over Packers dwarfs TV audience for College Football Playoff

The 11-4 Bears are field-goal underdogs Sunday night at the 10-5 Niners, who have won five consecutive games.

Though they've clinched a spot in the playoffs, the Bears obviously still have plenty to play for. Same with the 49ers, who have also reserved a spot in the postseason but are trying to catch the Seattle Seahawks fo the NFC West crown.

On USA Today's six-picker panel of experts, four are going with the 49ers and only two with the Bears.

Bears over 49ers

"Ben Johnson and Kyle Shanahan deserve coach of the year consideration," writes

Jordan Mendoza. "This is a pick 'em game, but the Bears have found ways to win all season."

Says Blake Schuster, "Chicago got a little extra rest but San Francisco gets the benefit of playing at home. A one-possession game feels right."

MORE: As Bears ponder NFC 1-seed scenarios how is Ben Johnson not NFL Coach of the Year?

49ers over Bears

"Chicago is so close to capturing the NFC North, but it's no easy task to go into the Bay Area and face a 49ers team that is clicking on all cylinders," writes Tyler Dragon. "San Francisco stays in the conversation for a division title."