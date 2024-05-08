Report: NFL and Bears Schedule Set for May 15 Release
The dead week between Bears rookie camp and the start of organized team activities is dead no longer.
The NFL will announce its schedule next week and not this week, as had been the practice the last few years. So the Bears will know who they play, where and when prior to the start of OTAs at Halas Hall on May 20.
Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported the schedule comes out on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m., which means little pieces of it can be expected to come out earlier in the day if not the day before.
Fischer cited a memo per NFL executive vice-president and chief operating officer/NFL media Hans Schroeder.
The fans and media weren't the only ones expecting the schedule to come out this Thursday, but the teams were, as well.
The Bears are facing what is tied for the third-easiest slate of opponents based on opposing record from 2023. Bears opponents have a .467 winning percentage. Only the Saints (.453) and Falcons (.453) have easier slates of opponents.
The schedule will have a game in London for the Bears as a home team, taking away one of their nine home games at Soldier Field.
There is also the possibility they might be required to play on Christmas Day, which is a Wednesday. There will be two games on that day.
The Bears already know their first game. It’s Aug. 1 in preseason at the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans in Canton, Ohio.
