Strengths of Realistic Lions Offensive Coordinator Candidates
The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.
With Ben Johnson departing to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, Dan Campbell will be tasked with finding the next voice to lead an offense that finished first in the NFL in scoring and second in total yards in the 2024 season.
It will be no easy feat to replace Johnson, who developed a scheme that fit quarterback Jared Goff's skill set nicely and allowed the team's many playmakers to simultaneously thrive.
Campbell said Monday he plans to be very involved with the team's search, and with his background being on the offensive side of the ball he wants to find a voice that shares his vision. Additionally, he plans to take plenty of input from Goff in the quest to find the next leader of the offense.
Here are six candidates the Lions could consider to replace Johnson following his departure.
Internal options
Scottie Montgomery
Current position: Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach
Why he fits: Montgomery has spent the last two years serving as Campbell's understudy, routinely speaking in front of the team. He checks all the necessary leadership boxes and would be a natural option to promote from within.
Having worked so closely with one of the team's best position groups, Montgomery could slot right in. It's clear he's well-respected within the organization and could be a future head coach, so the role of offensive coordinator is the natural next step for him. Additionally, Montgomery was a head coach and an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level and has experience calling plays.
Tanner Engstrand
Current position: Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator
Why he fits: Engstrand has been on the trajectory that Johnson was on over the last couple years and has generated coordinator interest elsewhere. He currently serves as the passing game coordinator and worked closely with Johnson, and his stock has been increasing over the last two seasons.
His name was one of the most popular options to replace Johnson when he was thought to be leaving last year, and there's no reason for that to have changed this year as he helped lead the NFL's most prolific scoring offense.
Hank Fraley
Current position: Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach
Why he fits: Fraley interviewed with the Seattle Seahawks virtually last week, and members of the team's offensive line made strong arguments for the team to keep him on Sunday. Frank Ragnow went as far as to say he wouldn't let the veteran coach leave. It's clear he has the respect of his room, and his group is one of the league's best. Fraley has been in the organization since 2018, and was kept by the new regime after strong support from Taylor Decker.
He's had a hand in designing the run game alongside Johnson and Montgomery. Fraley has never been a coordinator, but with so much experience as an offensive line coach he has a strong schematic background and would be a quality leader for the group.
External options
Davis Webb
Current position: Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Coach
Why he fits: Webb is a younger name, at just 29 years old. He helped rookie quarterback Bo Nix put together a fine first NFL campaign, and worked under Campbell's mentor, Sean Payton. As a result, he shares a similar background with Detroit's head coach. Webb is a former NFL player, so he fits the mold of the staff, and while he's coached for just two seasons, the trust Payton showed in him to lead the rookie quarterback could be telling for Campbell.
Ronald Curry
Current position: Buffalo Bills Quarterbacks Coach
Why he fits: Curry is in his first year leading the Buffalo Bills' quarterback room, and has helped Josh Allen have an MVP-caliber season. He has ties to Campbell, as the two worked closely together in New Orleans from the time both arrived in 2016 to the time Campbell departed to take the Lions' job in 2021. Curry was an offensive assistant from 2016-17 and manned the wide receivers room in New Orleans from 2018-20, while being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2021 and adding passing game coordinator duties a year later.
He's worked closely with Campbell and the two share the background of the Payton coaching tree, so this could be a logical pairing if the Lions elect to look elsewhere. He is another option who formerly played in the league, as he was a wide receiver who spent time with the Raiders, Lions and Rams from 2002-09.
Charlie Weis Jr.
Current position: Ole Miss Rebels Offensive Coordinator
Why he fits: Weis led one of college football's most explosive offenses in 2024, as he was the coordinator for a Rebels offense that finished second in the country in total yards per game. This year, the Rebels averaged 526.5 yards per game. He has NFL ties, with his father being former Patriots Super Bowl-winning OC Charlie Weis and having served as an offensive assistant for the Falcons in 2017.
In his career, he has worked with some of the college game's brightest minds such as Steve Sarkisian, Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin. He would bring some unique concepts with him for Detroit's ever-evolving offensive scheme.