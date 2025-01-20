Chicago Bears target Ben Johnson’s ex-colleague for special teams position
The ink is barely dry on Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears contract, but the new head coach is wasting no time in putting his band together. The question is, can he lock down all the group members on his list?
Thus far, that answer is a solid yes. But he's not done yet.
Johnson, who brought on former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator, is looking to hire Darren Rizzi as his special teams coordinator.
Johnson and Rizzi worked together on the Miami Dolphins staff between 2012-2018.
A 54-year-old football lifer, the Jersey native spent 15 years in the college ranks, with stops at New Haven (defensive coordinator/head coach), Northeastern (special teams coordinator/linebackers coach), Rutgers (special teams coordinator), and Rhode Island (head coach).
Rizzi transitioned to the pros in 2009, when he landed a position with Miami. During his nine seasons with the Dolphins, he climbed from assistant special teams coach, to special teams coordinator, to associate head coach.
In 2019, Saints HC Sean Payton hired Rizzi as special teams coordinator, then, in 2022, Rizzi added assistant head coach to his title. When Allen was fired as Saints coach on November 24, 2024, Rizzi took over as interim, leading his injury-riddled squad to a 3-5 record.
In-the-know social media types think the Rizzi/Bears marriage would be a productive one.
With all of his first-day machinations, first-time head coach Johnson is positioning himself—and his band—to make some serious noise from the opening beat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —