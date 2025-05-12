Rookie camp observations turn up positive Bears surprises
It wasn't so much Luther Burden III being back at Bears rookie camp practice Sunday after what looked like an injury on Saturday that seemed surprising.
He left practice but was fine for the last day's short practice.
The surprise was how versatile Burden really is.
Richard Hightower had him returning punts and it makes sense. The second-rounder from Missouri did return 24 for 252 yards and a touchdown in school. He had 111 of his return yards in one game on four returns against Abilene Christian in his first season.
It's just that the Bears already have signed return man Devin Duvernay and a few others they have signed also have done this duty.
"You know, he's going to have a chance just like everyone else, but you see it on offense, and you saw it on in college, you know how electric he is with the ball in his hand," Hightower said. "Like, he's a different dude with the ball in his hand.
"So, all we're looking for are playmakers that'll help us change field position and win games. So that's what I see in him along with our other returners that we've acquired this, this off season as well."
It doesn't seem likely they would want to look at Burden in this role in the regular season, if something happened to Duvernay, if he was inactive or didn't even make the team for some reason, then it wouldn't hurt to have others in line for something that the Bears haven't really been the best for several years.
"Yeah, I mean I see it as an ongoing competition like we always have at the returner spot," Hightower said. "So he'll be a candidate and like I always tell you (media), anybody who has a helmet on game day has a chance to return.
"So, there'll all be options back there. And our job is to get 'em all trained, because we never know who's will be available to us. So we'll get them coached up and, and teach all of them and they'll have a shot to go compete and we'll see who wins it.”
Surprises at rookie camp aren't things teams like to talk about. It's more of a hush-hush situation, and the Bears definitely didn't want to talk about surprise player they saw in the camp.
"Obviously, all of these guys are working really hard and competing, but, no, I wouldn't say anything that has surprised us so far," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said.
That's OK, the media and fans are allowed to be surprised if the Bears can't or refuse to discuss it, and Burden's versatility isn't all that was surprising.
Here's what else observations produced.
Ozzy Trapilo's strength
The 22 reps the second-round pick did in the bench press during te run up to the draft did not do his strength justice. It's not easy to stand out in non-contact camp as a lineman on either side of the line but Trapilo showed ability to mirror in pass rush and was at ease in his left-handed stance even after being on the right side for two straight years. He also showed a nice snarly side when they were working against the dummies in run-blocking phase of individual work. Most guys go through the motions in these. Trapilo drove the defenders holding dummies back every time, then put extra emphasis on every play. He was all about effort and strength.
Kyle Monangai's hands
The seventh-round pick caught only 38 passes in five Rutgers seasons but it looked like a part of his game to be explored when he gained some separation and caught a few throws out of the backfield at camp on Days 1 and 2.
"There's only one ball," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "That's part of the deal. We have to make sure that we're taking all of that into account in the game-plan process."
If Monangai can catch passes, he's going to get the ball in Ben Johnson's offense.
The Lions targeted running backs 327 times in three seasons with Johnson as offensive coordinator.
John Paul Richardson's hands
The former TCU slot receiver was signed as an undrafted free agent and at times in rookie camp displayed pass catching technique like they try to teach in the NFL -- and most NFL players can't even do it.
He flashed the unique skill of being able to snatch the ball rather than grab at it or wait on it. The ball will come right on him and suddenly his hands are up and it's in them before a defender reacts.
It's exactly what a possession slot receiver needs in order to get by when he's being blanketed by NFL caliber defenders, rather than the wannabes who populate the roster in a rookie camp. However, he hasn't tested this against NFL caliber defenders yet.
Another skill may also serve him well. He also is very comfortable on punt return and did it to a conference best 11.6-yard average in college to lead the conference.
Jahdae Walker speed
Jahdae Walker from Texas A&M looked the part of a drafted wide receiver.
His playing speed seemed to be every bit of the 4.43-second 40-yard dash the 6-foot-2 receiver was said to have run at a pro day.
Better yet, he had a 9.47 RAS, indicating his great overall athleticism. Catching in a crowd will be the question he must answer.
Zah Frazier's reach
Frazier's reach was apparent on one pass breakup he had of a throw to John Johnson. The Bears liked the lanky 6-foot-3 cornerback's height and arm length and it showed.
"I think probably the biggest thing is you got a big, long press corner that can run," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "He may play out there today, you know, over on the left sideline defensively as you look at it. That’s kind of what we saw with him.
"Here's another guy that's a young developmental corner, he's got a lot of things that he's got to learn. But he’s got the tools for us to work with. And who better to work with him than (pass game coordinator, defensive backs coach) Al Harris, a guy that's got kind of a similar frame and played a long time in this league and had a lot of success. So we’re excited about getting the opportunity to work with him and helping him grow.”
