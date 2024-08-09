Applying Brakes to Wild Optimism over Caleb Williams' Debut
There is excitement about seeing Caleb Williams facing an opposing defense for the first time, admit the Bears.
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds thinks it might be better to temper the euphoria a bit.
"I think all of us are (excited)," he said. "It's a new time, but I understand how the NFL rolls, as well.
"Like, I'm not saying you have to come you here and be a superstar from Day One. Because I am a realist as well. Like, I understand it's going to take repetition. It's going to take going through some stuff. It's going to take experiences. Experience is the No. 1 teacher."
The experience facing this Bears defense has been a difficult one for Williams and could say preseason will be a mix of good and bad. It's been this way daily for him facing Edmunds and the Bears defense.
It's even been that way over the last week without starters playing three positions in the Bears secondary, and without Montez Sweat playing in the defensive line. due to injuries
"At the end of the day, I understand all the success that he's had," Edmunds said. "But the NFL is different."
What's interesting to ponder is whether Edmunds thinks this because his own group has had the better of it much of the time in scrimmages. Does he know something else? Could it be the Bears defensive coaches were letting off the gas to help the rookie gain confidence?
It seems unlikely because Edmunds applauds what he has seen from the Bears rookie QB.
Whatever happens, Edmunds thinks it's important for the Bears quarterback to see action, regardless.
"It's going to help him out," Edmunds said. "But I mean I have a ton of confidence in him, a ton of respect for him.
"But I also understand that, like, I don't have any expectations on that first game because I understand that nothing is going to be perfect. So, all he has to do is be himself and that's good enough. Because I've seen that on the practice field."
BIG DOG MARCEDES LEWIS ON CALEB WILLIAMS: 'HE'S A SPECIAL CAT'
TEVEN JENKINS SEES OFFENSIVE STRENGTH WITHIN BACKS AND SCREEN GAME
WHY BEARS INSIST CALEB WILLIAMS REMAINS ON SCHEDULE FOR WEEK 1
CALEB WILLIAMS BAGGAGE CHOICE STIRS SOCIAL MEDIA CONTROVERSY
Edmunds has noticed the times the defense had the upper hand on plays against Williams, but what happened afterward gave him confidence.
"Even answering that last question I can say I have confidence in him because we have a good defense and I can tell how he responds to certain situations," Edmunds said. "Like, this kid is going to be special for sure.
"Just seeing that and seeing how he likes to compete, I've talked about that before. Somebody who wants to compete but it’s in him but not–we use that phrase–on him. Like, they're definitely set up to do good things. I can see it in him. I can see it in his eyes. I can see it with the way he talks and goes about his business. So, it's definitely going to be fun to walk."
Twitter: BearsOnSI