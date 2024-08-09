Teven Jenkins Sees Offensive Line Strength Within Screen Game
Facing Buffalo Saturday provides a huge opportunity for the Bears offensive line while at the same time creating potential problems for quarterback Caleb Williams.
Guard Nate Davis is their only missing starter due to a soft tissue injury but the line needs to be together to start blending into a cohesive unit and it just hasn't been happening to date.
"We've still got time," Bears line coach Chris Morgan said. "He's doing everything he can to get back and a lot of other guys are getting reps. It's been a really good process for those guys."
Without Davis, they'll likely start former Buffalo Bills center/guard Ryan Bates at right guard against his former team as they try to provide time for Williams to throw in his debut.
It might matter more in this one who the center is than in some other preseason road games. It likely would be Coleman Shelton if Bates is at guard.
"It does matter quite a bit, especially going into Buffalo," guard Teven Jenkins said. "So I heard their games are pretty loud for preseason games as well. Their fans, they're amazing fans. So learning that silent cadence with the center's head bobs, head turns and all that stuff, is very crucial not only for guards but especially for tackles.
"Because they've got to get out and I'm not sure if Von Miller is playing, but if their Ones are out there and they've got the best pass rushers, they're jetting up the edge and they've got to time up the center's head. It's going to be a big difference."
It's not like the cadences have been a strong point for the offense even on the days when they have four or five regular starters on the line. Williams is trying to work through his and so are they, as they've had as any as five false starts in a day.
Jenkins doesn't usually operate with a filter. So he's not going to call the passing game the greatest strength for the offense and offensive line at this point.
"I would say all of our runners," Jenkins said. "Very physical. They do a lot of quick jump-cuts."
Running backs D'Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert are working well behind the blocking scheme. Currently Roschon Johnson is injured but he was fitting into the attack this way, as well.
"They have improved and stepped up their game," Jenkins said. "It's helping us (linemen) as well."
It's not just in the running game where the line and backs are working well.
"Our screen game has gone way up," Jenkins said. "It's really productive right now. We're getting a lot of those things. I know you (media) see the clips of Swift getting out and running and things. And we've had a lot more that doesn't get shown that pop for like 20, 30 yards right now. So our offense is really clicking on a lot of things right now."
This being said, Jenkins has a target goal for the line to hit in Saturday's game.
"We have a very strict loafing system, and that's the standard we have here. So little loafs, no coaches angry, it will be a good Saturday."
If Williams has the time to throw and gets the job done, then all the better.
