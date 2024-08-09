No. 1 pick Caleb Williams on the CRITICISM that he can't be a leader as a rookie in the league...



"I couldn't give two 🤬... you probably know the next word... I see it (the criticism) and it doesn't phase me because I know who I am."@CALEBcsw @heykayadams @ChicagoBears 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2ViRDhTiZm