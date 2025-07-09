Are Bears getting ahead of themselves with stadium seating plan?
The Bears have released a stadium seating chart to ticket holders for the new facility they want to build in Arlington Heights.
Aren't they getting the cart before the horse? Or do they know something we don't know about the political interference they've received in Springfield?
Regardless, it's apparent the Bears do not own a monopoly on politics interferring with new indoor stadiums in the suburbs being built.
Even after the Cleveland Browns had their own idea for building a stadium approved, it's being fought. The Bears need to be paying attention here rather than putting out seating charts, that is unless they already know it's in the bag.
According to a report by WEWS-TV in Cleveland, two former Ohio politicians are attempting to halt Cleveland Browns plans to build an indoor stadium in the suburb of Brook Park, Ohio.
The Browns' idea, and one already approved by the state, was to fund $600 million of the project with the state's unclaimed funds.
The Ohio two-year operating budget approved June 30 gave the $600 million to the Browns from the unclaimed funds toward use in building their $2.4 billion indoor stadium. Marc Dann and Jeffrey Crossman are the two former politicians who filed the suit, claiming misappropriation of funds.
Unclaimed property Illinois
The Sports Illustrated story on the suit claims the attempt to use the unclaimed funds is "wildly unpopular," but doesn't explain how it is "wildly unpopular" and still had approval to pass the state legislature. The plan had been opposed by Democrats and some Republicans and still passed.
Could the Bears explore unclaimed funds method for funding these necessary projects? Maybe they're beyond this.
They've already sent out setting plans for their new stadium in a survey to ticket holders.
There reportedly is $5 billion in unclaimed Illinois money and it's available here for those who want to claim it but they haven't.
It's doubtful, though. Because Democrats in Ohio oppose something like this, it’s highly unlikely it would pass in Chicago with that party in complete control of Chicago and state governments. They might not even be able to get GOP support for such a thing.
The Bears' situation is different from the Browns in some ways but ultimately similar in that they must get approval from the state for infrastructure improvement funding plans on a local level.
According to the Tribune, the Bears sought $900 million in new public debt for the local infrastructure projects required to construct a stadium at the old Arlington International Racecourse site they own.
The Bears reportedly were closing in on a deal in Springfield that would have allowed a vote of local tax bodies to set an amount for property tax payment on developmental projects, but they didn't yet have enough support yet to win such a vote.
Just like with the Browns situation, it comes down to the city contingent in Springfield opposing any plans that might help the project get funded even though it doesn't come directly out of state government funds.
Forces at work against Bears
They don't want the Bears leaving for the suburbs, just like Cleveland didn't want the Browns leaving that city.
Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has come down on the side of the city all along in opposition to the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights.
As a result, it's going to require a good deal more pushing by the Bears behind the scenes to get plans moving.
However, there is said to be some state legislative support for the stadium and it requires more negotiating in the fall session so cash can eventually be lined up to make infrastructure projects possible.
If so, put me down for a seat in the front row of the new stadium.
I'll fund it through unclaimed property I'm due (in my dreams).
