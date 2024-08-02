Backup QB Controversy? Brett Rypien Rips Texans for 21-17 Bears Win

All football fans, this is a safe space.



The @ChicagoBears have the 3rd easiest schedule in the NFL. Do they have a winning record for the first time since 2018 with Caleb Williams slinging it to Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Deandre Swift and Cole Kmet?



