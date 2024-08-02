Backup QB Controversy? Brett Rypien Rips Texans for 21-17 Bears Win
The last thing anyone would have thought the Bears would have on their hands heading into training camp is a quarterback controversy.
It's possible they do, but it doesn't involve Caleb Williams.
Brett Rypien gave coaches something to think about in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday as he threw for three touchdowns and completed 11 of 15 for 166 yards in a 21-17 Bears win over Houston.
Rypien is listed as even with Tyson Bagent in the backup Bears QB battle, according to the team's depth chart. However, he looked like a QB who has experience with the offensive system in the preseason opener, and he is.
"He's been in this offense, he knows the offense well, he's heard the verbage, he understands the concepts and you can see that," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Rypien. "He definitely understands the space that needs to be occupied by the receivers.
"And then how they get open and you could see that today. He was throwing guys open."
Bagent threw just three times and completed two for 16 yards in limited playing time as the starter.
Rypien hit 6-foot-6 wide receiver Collin Johnson for TDs of 20 and 9 yards and tight end Tommy Sweeney for 22 yards. His TD pass to Johnson for 9 yards pulled the Bears ahead 21-17 with 11:44 left in the third quarter.
Shortly after Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 58-yard field goal try with 3:36 left in the third quarter, a massive storm rolled in and the game was called with the Bears leading, after weather radar showed it would be a long wait if they could play at all.
"The NFL made the right move there with lightning in the area, so that was good to see," Eberflus said.
The Bears and Texans did not use starters and even some of the top Chicago reserves sat out. So QBs Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud did not play.
"For the most part, the guys operated well,"Eberflus said. "I thought the energy was good, the intensity was good. This time of year you've always got to work on the basics, the fundamentals. You know, the tackling, the leverage, you know, finishing your blocks on offense and doing things the right way."
Johnson emerged with three catches for 56 yards and Sweeney two catches for 47 yards.
"You know obviously Collin did a really nice job, had a really good game," Eberflus said. "Rip had a really good game in terms of his operation of the offense. Overall it was a good start."
Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson both played as they battled for the backup running back chores. Herbert gained 35 yards on four runs, including a 19-yarder to set up the first Bears TD. Johnson had six runs for 24 yards.
The Bears defense had a strip-sack by defensive tackle Byron Cowart.
They gave up a 9-yard TD pass from Davis Mills to Teagan Quitoriano in the first quarter and a 4-yarder by Case Keenum to Cam Akers in the second quarter.
At the time of the second score, the Texans led 17-7 with 1:44 left in the first half. However, Rypien quickly led the Bears back down the field 72 yards in five plays to the 22-yard TD pass to Sweeney and cut it to 17-14 at halftime.
The 9-yard TD to Johnson for the winning points ended a six-play, 68-yard drive.
Mills burned the Bears defense for 102 yards on 10 of 13 in his stint, while Case Keenum was 7 of 9 for 78 yards and a TD.
The Bears have Friday off and return to practice Saturday, while former Bears Devin Hester and Steve McMichael and former Panthers-Bears-Packers defensive end Julius Peppers are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
