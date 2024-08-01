DJ Moore and Jaylon Johnson Can Only Benefit from This Slight
The final 10 players of the NFL media's top 100 players will be revealed Friday on NFL Network and when it is done it will say something about the Bears.
First, it suggests Ryan Poles just wasted a lot of money.
Second, it says DJ Moore and Jaylon Johnson might be wealthy but no one needs to worry about either one being complacent after their big pay days. They'll have a huge chip on their shoulders after this slight.
The top 100 is voted on by the players themselves.
To date, the top 90 have been revealed and with neither Johnson nor Moore among those, it's safe to say they'll not be on the list unless you think they rank right up there among Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, T.J. Watt, Tyreek Hill and Lamar Jackson in impact. Those players haven't been named yet in the countdown.
This list means the players in the league think neither Moore nor Johnson are better than:
Seahawks safety Julian Love (No. 95), Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (96), Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (100) and Vikings 35-year-old safety Harrison Smith.
The Bears did have two players make the list. Montez Sweat was No. 82 and 32-year-old wide receiver Keenan Allen made the top 60 at No. 51.
If Allen is that much better than Moore, then the Bears can forget about a contract extension for the former Chargers receiver because they couldn't afford someone getting $30 million a year or more. And by the way, why did Allen cost a fourth-round pick and Moore was part of a trade for the No. 1 overall pick?
It's not surprising Moore failed to make it, however, because he hasn't been able to get enough support from peers to even make the Pro Bowl in six seasons despite stats comparable to many of the top receivers.
The 1,364 receiving yards last year for Moore with a quarterback who has never hit 2,600 yards passing in his career speaks loudly to his ability. Moore was sixth in receiving yards last year and the top five receivers in yardage all had quarterbacks throwing to them who have made the Pro Bowl. In fact, four of them had QBs who made the Pro Bowl last year.
As for Johnson, Pro Football Focus graded him No. 1 among all cornerbacks in 2023. Perhaps this dragged down Johnson's chances, but not because of his abilities.
The analytics website isn't hugely popular with many players because of it provides a thorough independent grading system of performances, good and bad.
When you're No. 1 it means something, though. And their rankings for cornerbacks say he's No. 5 going into 2024.
For that matter, PFF's rankings have Moore well ahead of Allen, as he's No. 12, one spot behind Stefon Diggs. Allen is 22. But in the players' top 100 Diggs is 56, five behind Allen.
Go figure.
The Bears just paid $110 million over four years for a receiver who didn't make the top 100 and $76 million over four years for a cornerback who didn't make it.
All of this only shows what popularity contests are worth.
