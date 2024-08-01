Bears Content to Let Others Experiment with Helmet Pad in Games
Fans gawking at the television or in the stadium at the start of Thursday's preseason game between the Bears and Texans will either be looking at one of two thing.
It could be the new kickoff rule, with the kick back in the kicking team's territory but the coverage men up near the opposing 40.
The kicking rule has been largely publicized.
The other odd thing they could be looking at hasn't been talked about a lot and that's the guardian caps. Judging from what the Bears say of it, there's a reason few have talked about it.
Players have a choice of wearing what is essentially a pad over their helmet the same color as the helmet. It's been common to see it in practices. Don't expect to see many Bears wear it in this game, if any games.
"I've given thought to it," Bears running back Roschon Johnson said. "As of right now I'm in the hard shell."
The pad is supposed to reduce impact by 33% and harm by 40%. The Guardian Co. claims 500 colleges, 5,000 high schools and all 32 NFL teams wear them but the NFL teams are wearing them in practice. The NFL mandated Guardian Caps for players at some positions during practices in 2022 and 2023 seasons. After last season, the NFL reported that Guardian Caps reduced concussions by up to 52%.
Johnson had a concussion last season and missed two games. He still thinks like many Bears do.
"It's always an element to it where people want to wear the hard shell to show the logo and all that stuff," Johnson said. "I can't really speak for everybody."
Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens couldn't speak for everyone either, but did for many
"I won't be wearing it, but I like the option that we could if we needed to because safety is everything and nobody plays the game as hard as we do," Pickens said. "So having that just to make everything safe, I like it."
It sounds like perhaps someone will wear it.
"I haven't seen nobody from us saying that they're going to do it, but probably around they may," Pickens said.
The cosmetic thing appears to be the problem the company has with getting these pads to be used.
Asked if the Bears think they look silly, Bears center Ryan Bates said, "I'm pretty sure that's the general consensus, but you know, safety."
Johnson wouldn't be surprised if it eventually does catch on.
"Any time you change something within the game, people are going to complain about it at first and eventually make it the norm," he said. "It eventually adds a different style to the game. I feel like anything for the safety of the players is a good move, in my opinion."
He's still not wearing the pad, though.
