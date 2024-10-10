Bears and Jaguars Key Betting Trends and Kickoff Notes
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) vs. Chicago Bears (3-2)
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Kickoff: 8:30 a.m. (Chicago time)
TV: NFL Network, Fox locally (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Westwood One (J.P. Shadrick, Charles Tillman)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
The Line: Bears by 1 1/2, over/under 44 1/2 (See betting trends below)
The Series: The Bears lead 5-3. They are 2-2 in home games and 3-1 in away game. This is officially as home game for the Bears. The Bears have won three of the last four in the series.
The Coaches: Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is 66-60-1 in eight NFL seasons, counting postseason and is 3-0 against the Bears, all the wins coming with Philadelphia. In his third season now with Jacksonville, he has a 20-21 record counting postseason.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 13-26 in his third year and 10-10 in games when the Bears are the home team.
SYSTEM EXPERIENCE KEY FOR BEARS SAFETY REPLACEMENT
ANOTHER BEARS INJURY CONCERN IN THE SECONDARY
SNUFFING OUT BUDDING OFFENSES HAS BECOME A BEARS DEFENSIVE THING
LAST LOSS DESCRIBED BY BEARS AS TURNING POINT FOR NOW
The Matchup: The Bears play their first game in London since 2019 against London's adopted team, the Jacksonville Jaguars and are looking for their first three-game winning streak under coach Matt Eberflus. Jacksonville has played there 11 times and is 6-5 in those games. The Bears have split two regular-season games in London, the last one a loss in 2019 24-21 to the Raiders. The Bears come in off their best offensive game of the year and so does Jacksonville. The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 36-10 behind 304 yards passing on 20 of 29 with two TDs by Caleb Williams. He found DJ Moore twice for TDs and for five catches and 105 yards. The Jaguars had a 24-point lead on the Colts but hung on for a 37-34 victory. The Jaguars had 497 yards of offense in their last game after they averaged 285 yards and hadn't gone over 323 yards in the first four games. Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 371 yards with two TDs and one interception on 28 of 34.
Of Note: The Bears have held their last 11 opponents to 21 points or less, the longest streak of this type in the NFL. They also have eight straight wins at home. Those eight all came at Soldier Field. ... Caleb Williams is looking to become the first Bears rookie quarterback since at least the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to post passer ratings of 100 or higher in three straight games. ... Since this is designated a home game, Williams would tie for the most consecutive home-field wins to start a career by a rookie QB. ... Roschon Johnson needs two TD runs to become the first Bears back since Neal Anderson in 1988 to run for multiple TDs in successive weeks. ... Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter needs one sack for his fifth of the season, which would give him the most through six games by any Bears interior defensive lineman since Tommy Harris in 2006. ... Since the start of 2023, the Bears have the most interceptions in the league with 28. ... The tight end for Jacksonville with the most TD catches in London games is none other than Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis (3). ... Lawrence has 16 completions of at least 20 yards, which ties him for third best in the NFL. ... Tank Bigsby is leading the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (8.0). ... Brian Thomas Jr. averages 18 yards a reception for Jacksonville. That's second highest in the AFC.
Key Bears and Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Jaguars are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games
- The Bears are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12
- The Jaguars have lost five of their last six straight up
- The Jaguars have lost their last seven against the NFC North
- It's been under the total in 10 of the last 15 Bears games
- It's been under the total in six of Jacksonville's last nine games
- The Bears have covered the spread in five of their last seven against Jacksonville
- It's been under the total in four of Jacksonville's last five against an NFC team
- Jacksonville is 5-1 ATS in its last six October games
- The Bears have failed to cover in 10 of their last 14 October games
- The Bears have covered in their last six games as the home team (the NFL designated the Bears as home team for this game)
- Jacksonville has failed to cover in its last six games as the road team
- It's been under the total in six of the last eight Bears games against the AFC South
- It's been under the total in the last five Bears games against AFC teams
-Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
