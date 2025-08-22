Bears' Ben Johnson gives 'Superman' challenge to Caleb Williams
In an underwhelming rookie season, the biggest criticism of Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams was that he held onto the ball too long. Looking to make a play where there wasn't one to be made he absorbed 68 sacks, most in the NFL and third-highest in league history.
New head coach Ben Johnson threw his complex playbook at Williams during training camp. At the same time, however, he demanded that his quarterback simplify the game.
MORE: Predicting Caleb Williams' stats for preseason finale vs Chiefs
Evidenced by his play in last week's preseason blowout of the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback's lightbulb is flickering on. Williams got the Bears to the line of scrimmage, with no pre-snap penalties and little confusion. And on a first-down pass attempt, he simply threw the ball away instead of extending the play with his athleticism and forcing a desperation throw.
He needs to continue to show growth and maturity in Friday night's preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs, but Johnson this week said he's pleased with Williams' progress.
"What has made him such a special player over the course of his career and college and the pros so far, is that ability to create," Johnson said on the Up and Adams podcast . "That's the secret sauce. We're not going to ask him to be Superman all the time, but when those times present, that's where he needs to come through for us."
While he has set lofty goals for Williams to throw for 4,000 yards and complete 70 percent of his passess, Johnson covets doing the little things right.
MORE: Bears 'physical' defense takes bite out of doily-soft Dolphins
"He did a great job with the operation, getting the play call in, getting the guys lined up and going," Johnson said. "I think there was a time he had to switch protection and I thought he did a nice job on that. He made a couple of big time throws in there, too. More than anything, we had some pre-snap issues over the course of camp that plagued us and the first unit didn't have any of those (against Buffalo)."
Williams and the Bears kick-off against the Chiefs Friday at 7:20 at Arrowhead Stadium.