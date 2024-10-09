Bears Bring Back Familiar Tight End for Practice Squad
The Bears brought back a familiar face from the offseason and preseason to fit the hole they have on their practice squad at tight end.
They have signed Tommy Sweeney to the practice squad after losing Teagan Quitoriano, when he was plucked off their practice squad by the Houston Texans.
MOST IMPROVED ASPECT OF THIS BEARS TEAM EASY TO IDENTIFY
BEARS REPORTEDLY LOSE TIGHT END OFF PRACTICE SQUAD TO HOUSTON
BEARS GIVEN ONE-THIRD CHANCE OF MAKING THE PLAYOFFS
MORE CHICAGO BEARS VIDEO AND NEWS
The Bears were apparently more impressed with Stephen Carlson and Brenden Bates because they planned to have both of those tight ends for the practice squad but Bates was waived for the practice squad and then signed away by the Jets. Bates hasn't caught a pass with the Jets in four games.
Quitoriano was added to the practice squad after they lost Bates and it looked like a good move until he was signed Tuesday off of their practice squad by his hold team, the Texans. In the meantime, the Bears had put Carlson on the 53-man roster and he suffered a shoulder injury in practice before he could appear in a game, so he went on IR.
There is a real need for someone familiar with their offense to come in and be available in case of an injury to another tight end.
The Bears also announced they are opening the 21-day window in which they can activate defensive end Jacob Martin from injured reserve. He has been on there with a toe injury since the season started, and actually had the injury at the outset of training camp. Martin coming onto the regular roster would make for a difficult situation for defensive end Dominique Robinson, who hasn't been active for a game but is on the 53-man roster.
Twitter: BearsOnSI