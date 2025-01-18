Bears complete interview with risk-reward candidate Todd Monken
Todd Monken completed his Bears interview on Friday and the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator from the western suburbs will no doubt be viewed as a high-risk, high-reward type candidates.
In that regard he might be an offensive version of the candidate they'll interview Saturday, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
While Monken's reputation for hollering and colorful language precedes him, he has usually achieved results throughout his career. Back-to-back Georgia national titles with high point outputs (65 and 33 points) in 2021-22 indicated this. He succeeded in elevating Tampa Bay's offense somewhat during a three-year stint and after his three-year Georgia run it's been two seasons of dominance with Baltimore and QB Lamar Jackson.
He built a reputation as an offensive play caller who takes the talent he's given is and molds his attack to fit the talent.
None of this is as important to the Bears job as one particular aspect of the assignment he'd have in Chicago, and that is taking over the development of Caleb Williams in Year 2.
If the Bears hired Monken, it would be his third time trying to take a quarterback in his second year and molding him into an NFL success. The first two didn't quite go the way he'd have wanted, although they can't be labeled total failures as a result of his efforts. It's safe to say he didn't have great success doing it.
The first one came in 2016 when he took over Jameis Winston in Year 2 under Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter after the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft had been an interception machine as a rookie. Monken did succeed at reducing the interception total to a degree.
The next three seasons, Winston threw 18, 14 and 14 interceptions. However, the strong-armed QB also threw 69 touchdown passes in that span. Also, the 14 interceptions Winston threw in 2018 didn't represent the Buccaneers' interception total under Monken. That was only four nine games. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 12 interceptions as the backup.
The next NFL quarterback Monken had came in 2019 when he went to Cleveland for one season as offensive coordinator, and the assignment was Year 2 for Baker Mayfield after he had shown real promise as a rookie with a 93.7 passer rating, 27 TDs to 14 interceptions, 63.8% completions and 7.7 yards an attempt. With Monken as coordinator Year 2 for Mayfield was a nosedive. He had a 78.8 passer rating with 59.4% completions but did maintain a healthy yards per attempt of 7.2 with 102 more yards (3,827) than he threw as a rookie.
The Browns were not good, either, and this definitely didn't help. But that was two No. 1 overall picks who didn't live up to expectations with Monken in Year 2 of their career. Mayfield has gone on to success Tampa Bay following brief stops in Carolina and Los Angeles.
So this would be Year 2 for Caleb Williams. Would the Bears be willing to entrust the No. 1 overall pick's development in Year 2 with someone who hadn't quite achieved success in a similar situation with two other No. 1 overall picks?
There's that gruff exterior to get over, although that's probably overrated.
Monken acknowledged it's something he needs to keep in check during an Oklahoman article while he was offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State 14 years ago.
"The hardest part is when you're trying to communicate and coach, if you're not careful, the moment that you need them to be listening the most, they've tuned you out," Monken said in the article. "That's what I never want to have happen—that if I'm swearing and I'm ranting and raving, that the point I'm trying to get across, they're now defending themselves and not listening because you're M-F'ing them, and you’re not getting across the point."
Monken's colorful coaching would no doubt be appreciated by Bears fans, who always loved that rough side of Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan. Sometimes players like it. The Bears could appreciate it after saying they wanted to be coached harder, as long as the language came with the coaching.
There is no doubt Monken has been outstanding as offensive coordinator with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. However, Jackson has been developed. He wasn't in Year 2. Then again, Monken isn't the same coach now who took over both former No. 1 picks Winston and Mayfield in Year 2 of their careers.
It will be up to the decision makers to decide whether he's ideal to benefit their No. 1 overall pick.
