Bears could decide on starting left tackle vs. Chiefs: 3 players to watch
With training camp over and the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings looming, the Chicago Bears finish their preseason schedule Friday night. While quarterback Caleb Williams will again be the main focus in the team's final tune-up, several players need to make a lasting impression before next week's roster cutdown to 53 players.
When the Bears take on the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium, here are three under-the-radar players to watch as they make a push to stay in the NFL and earn a spot in head coach Ben Johnson's playing rotation:
3. RB Brittain Brown - With a slew of injuries to the likes of Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai and Deion Hawkins, there is legit competition for the spots behind No. 1 running back De'Andre Swift. The Bears, in fact, are working out runners off the street this week in hopes of finding solutions in the backfield.
Signed less than two weeks ago, the former Las Vegas Raiders' draft choice ran for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills and needs another strong performance to challenge Ian Wheeler for a roster spot.
2. DL Chris Williams - After playing in all 17 games last season, his spot on the roster feels safe. But with a good game on top of what was a solid training camp,, he could push top defensive tackles Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Andrew Billings for a starting job.
1. Left Tackles - With him taking reps with the first-team offense this week in practice, it appears veteran Braxton Jones will win the important job to protect Williams' blind side.
But since Johnson still hasn't named a Week 1 starter at the position, it may not be too late for a push from contenders Theo Benedt, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie. If Jones indeed wins the job, there is still shuffling for who will be the backup and who falls to the "swing tackle."