Bears' Caleb Williams reacts to impressive debut during sideline interview vs. Bills
At least for one night - even though it was in the middle of the preseason in August - the much ballyhooed marriage of Ben Johnson's offensive mind and Caleb Williams' offensive talent worked perfectly.
The Chicago Bears' quarterback dazzled in his preseason debut under his new head coach, leading the offense on a 92-yard touchdown drive to start the game and set the tone for a blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.
The Bears lead the Bills, 31-0, late in the third quarter.
After completing his first four passes and finishing 6 of 10 for 107 yards and a beautiful 36-yard scoring strike to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, Williams took off the pads and spent time waxing poetic about his successful future and promising future in Chicago. During a sideline interview with veteran Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver in the third quarter, Caleb talked about ...
*His impressive performance vs. the Bills: "I think getting started fast is important ... it's one of our goals coming into this game. Especially with a bunch of the starters playing. It was nice to get out there and get rolling ... kinda set the tone for the team and the season."
*A revamped offensive line with three new starters that allowed only one pressure on 10 drop-backs: "It's been great being around these guys. The vets we have are awesome, and it was great the first time going out on the field and going to war with them."
*Getting support from Bears' management: "It means the world. You come to a place like this with a lot of history, and you want to be able to make something of it. So being able to have the support of not only Chicago and the fans, but the people that are closest to you everyday. That's the GM and the president and the owner and the coaches. It's been nothing but a pleasure."
*On playing for demanding head coach Johnson: "It's important. We're looking to accomplish all that we want to accomplish. Being able to have a coach like that is great. He pushes everybody, but he also shows that he cares."
The Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season opener at Soldier Field in three weeks.