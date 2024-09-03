Bears Day 3 Rookies Capturing National Attention
Bears rookies are stirring excitement, although it's not the players most might think.
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze spent training camp, the offseason and preseason commanding headlines but it would appear Bears fourth-round punter Tory Taylor and fifth-round edge rusher Austin Booker have at least caught the eye of NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks.
It isn't as hard to see what they've done as it is for some rookies with other teams because those two in particular were featured in Hard Knocks episode 3, and also at small points in other episodes. But their performances in games and especially Taylor in practice, have been beyond regular expectations for rookies.
In an article naming the 10 overlooked NFL rookies who showed serious flashes in preseason, Brooks named both Bears among the 10.
Brooks calls Booker "...a freak athlete with a high-revving motor and exceptional first-step quickness."
Booker had 2 1/2 sacks in preseason, though that figure seems to deprive him of half a sack as it looked like three sacks in video replay.
"As he acclimates to the pro game and settles into his role as a “see ball, get ball” defender off the edge, the Bears might have discovered the perfect pass-rushing complement for Montez Sweat," Brooks writes.
Taylor's attraction for coach Matt Eberflus is obvious.
"The ability to flip the field with the kicking game is a top priority, especially for defensive-minded coaches," Brooks wrote. "Matt Eberflus has a dangerous weapon at his disposal with Taylor handling the punting duties in the Windy City. He flashed by posting an average distance of 58.6 yards on his five preseason punts."
Brooks points out Taylor was the only punter drafted this year.
None of the other players named on this list are in the NFC North and only the Chiefs have two on the list like the Bears do—undrafted running back Carson Steele and second-round tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
