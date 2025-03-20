Bears defensive depth thinning out after loss of backup cornerback
A new coach and staff views things differently than the old one, so it only figured the Bears would be looking closely at cornerbacks at some point in the draft even if this position looked strong for them on paper.
They'll be interested in adding someone else at cornerback for depth's sake now after losing one of their restricted free agents.
The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Jaylon Jones, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Jones was not tendered an offer as a restricted free agent by the Bears. Wilson's report noted Jones is friends and a high school teammate of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, which also influenced where he decided to go.
Not being tendered as a restricted free agent means a player isn't valued at a specific level but the team could still bring him back by negotiating a lower power level. This is how the Bears retained restricted free agent Josh Blackwell, safety Travarius Moore and defensive tackle Chris Williams.
Apparently Jones wasn't valued back as their fourth outside cornerback. He made the team when the defense emphasized zone coverage more extensively than they will this season.
Jones, not to be confused with the Colts DB of the same name, had five starts and 41 game appearances in his three Bears seasons, with 85 tackles and four pass breakups on 688 defensive plays. He had one start this past season.
Cornerbacks with better press coverage skills will be emphasized more by personnel going forward as it's a staple in the system of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
The signing of Jones further depletes the Bears' depth chart on defense, whether intended or not.
Reserve defensive tackle Byron Cowart signed with the Jets, backup edge rusher Jake Martin signed with the Commanders and reserve edge rusher Darrell Taylor went to Houston earlier in free agency, while restricted free agent Jack Sanborn went to Dallas and joined his former boss, Matt Eberflus.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI