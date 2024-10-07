Bears Facing Decisions at Guard After Big Game by Pass Blockers
The severity of the ankle injury to Bears guard Teven Jenkins is an uncertainty.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said Jenkins will travel to London with the team but had no more to offer on the injury's severity. If Jenkins misses some playing time, Sunday's win says they have it covered thanks to players who might not have even figured to be on the roster during offseason work.
At least this is the case based on Pro Football Focus' offensive line grades for the week.
The two highest-graded pass blockers for the Bears against the Carolina Panthers in a 36-10 win were guards Matt Pryor and Bill Murray. Pryor came in at 87.5 and Murray at 85.7. It was a good day overall for Bears offensive linemen at pass blocking, considering they had five graded in the 70s by PFF including Jenkins (82.8).
Murray is the former practice squad player and Patriots player who was a surprise as a 53-man roster member but played Sunday for 37 of 74 plays because of the ankle injury suffered by Jenkins. The Bears had the option of moving Matt Pryor from right guard to left guard like they did in their win over the Rams after Jenkins left with bruised ribs. But this time they kept Pryor at right guard, where he started in place of Nate Davis.
Instead, they brought in Murray for his first real regular-season playing time since he was with New England in 2022. Murray had been on the active roster in Weeks 2 and 3 but didn't play and was inactive against the Rams in Week 4 and Tennessee in the opener.
Pryor's start and how he was used seemed to suggest this position belongs to him. Nate Davis had played there and had been in and out of the lineup with what has been reported as a groin injury.
The Bears have another guard option who becomes available this week if they choose and that's Ryan Bates. He went on injured reserve after the season opener and is available for return after four games. The fourth game was Sunday's win.
The Bears have the option of opening the window to consider bringing Bates back.
Bates originally was battling with center Coleman Shelton for the starting spot, but had a training camp injury and when he was able to return he suffered elbow and shoulder injuries.
So Murray's big debut as a player could be a short-lived one moving forward.
It could also be a case where any decisions are put off until after this game. The Bears have a bye after this week and the extra week to heal could be helpful if Bates isn't quite 100% after the injuries.
