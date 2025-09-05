Chicago Bears backfield depth and linebacker head injury concerns
The Bears only had one player upgraded at Friday's practice and it wasn't on offense, as their running back situation continues to look bleak.
Backup slot cornerback Josh Blackwell was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after a groin injury in mid-August had sidelined him.
This would give the Bears a key backup against Minnesota Monday and also one of their best special teams players if he's able to play.
Blackwell has been one of the Bears gunners on punt coverage.
"We got several guys that can fill that role," special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. "We're excited about the new young guys we have, and we’re excited about the guys we have returning from last year that will be playing Monday."
However, starting weakside linebacker T.J. Edwards remained out of practice with a hamstring injury, as did running back Roschon Johnson. A foot injury has sidelined Johnson since early August.
The Bears are looking at a big experience disadvantage at linebacker if they don't have Edwards. His backup at weakside is rookie fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite, and if they wanted to go to experience Noah Sewell is a third-year player but is more of a middle and strongside linebacker. He also has never started a game.
Making matters worse on the offensive side, rookie running back Kyle Monangai continues to practice only on a limited basis due to a hamstring injury. Backup Travis Homer is on injured reserve.
Monangai and Johnson are backing up starter D'Andre Swift and the Bears do have running back Brittain Brown on the practice squad and he could be elevated if the injury situation persists.
The Vikings reported significant improvement even without practicing on Friday. They took their day off but the projection was safety Harrison Smith (personal) would have gone from not practicing to practicing on a limited basis, and tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) would have had a full practice.
