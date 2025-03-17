The Bears fit Olamide Zaccheaus sees after being Jayden Daniels target

A quick cutup of new #Bears WR Olamide Zaccheaus!



The Bears needed a WR3 and in Z they are getting a versatile dude who can line up in multiple spots. He's pretty polished and smart for what he is. He's got a great blend of craftiness, effort and physicality for his role



