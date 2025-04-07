Bears officially begin work with coach Ben Johnson and staff
One of the few benefits of being so bad last year and getting their coaching staff fired is the Bears can start work on this year earlier than other teams.
On Monday the doors to Halas Hall opened for offseason workouts. The Bears joined the Jets and Patriots in these early starts, while the Raiders and Jaguars were in similar situations and will start theirs on Tuesday.
Dallas and New Orleans also had the option of starting early but will wait until next Monday and the rest of the league on April 21.
All the Bears are able to do right now is strength and conditioning, along with meetings.
It's the first time they'll be working with a revised strength and conditioning staff that includes head strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo and assistants Allison Haley, Noble Landry, Reshard Langford and Marc Philippi.
Between the meetings and work, the Bears will fit in 30 visits and local visits from potential draft picks. Teams have until April 23 to conduct interviews, test or time players in any location, prior to the April 24 draft.
Bear veterans hold voluntary minicamp April 21-23, and at that time they will be allowed some time on the field to run plays without pads or contact in much the same manner they do during organized team activities and later this spring at mandatory minicamp.
The roster they reported for work with has 71 players on it, which means they have openings for 19 more either through the draft, undrafted free agency or from free agents still out in the market. Any such additions will be limited as Overthecap.com reports they have $4.7 million in effective available cap space.
They'll hold rookie camp after the draft and it will be either the weekend of May 2 or May 9.
The on-field work of OTAs will be in several sessions: May 20-22, 27-30 and June 9-11.
The mandatory minicamp is June 3-5.
Here's how their roster looks at the moment.
2025 Bears Offseason Roster
Cornerbacks
Josh Blackwell
Kyler Gordon
Jaylon Johnson
Nick McCloud
Terrell Smith
Tyrique Stevenson
Shaun Wade
Ameer Speed
Safeties
Jaquan Brisker
Kevin Byard
Alex Cook
Elijah Hicks
Tarvarius Moore
Jonathan Owens
Defensive tackles
Andrew Billings
Gervon Dexter
Chris Williams
Grady Jarrett
Zacch Pickens
Jonathan Ford
Defensive ends
Dayo Odeyingbo
Dominique Robinson
Montez Sweat
Jamree Kromah
Austin Booker
Daniel Hardy
Linebackers
Swayze Bozeman
Tremaine Edmunds
T.J. Edwards
Carl Jones
Kicker
Cairo Santos
Punter
Tory Taylor
Long Snapper
Scott Daly
Offensive Line
T Kiran Amegadjie
G/C Ryan Bates
G/T Teo Benedet
C Drew Dalman
G/C Chris Glaser
G/C Jonah Jackson
T Braxton Jones
C Doug Kramer
G Jordan McFadden
T Joshua Miles
C Ricky Stromberg
G Joe Thuney
T Darnell Wright
G Bill Murray
Quarterbacks
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Case Keenum
Austin Reed
Running backs
D'Andre Swift
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer
Ian Wheeler
Tight ends
Cole Kmet
Durham Smythe
Stephen Carlson
Jordan Murray
Joel Wilson
Wide receivers
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
Miles Boykin
Devin Duvernay
Maurice Alexander
John Jackson
Tyler Scott
Olamide Zaccheaus
Samori Toure
