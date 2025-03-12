Bears only NFC North team officially without compensatory picks
The NFL announced its compensatory picks, and as was already known and expected the Bears received none.
However, the assignment of the picks did affect draft order. The official Bear picks are unchanged early.
On the first two days, they draft 10th in Round 1, 39th overall in Round 2, 41st overall in Round 2 and 72nd overall in Round 3.
In the fifth round, they draft 148th overall, in the sixth they pick 202nd and in the final round they pick 233rd overall and 240th.
The second-round pick is the last pick they receive from Carolina in the trade down from No. 1 in 2023. Their sixth-round pick is from Houston, the first seventh-rounder from Cincinnati and the last pick from the Vikings.
The Lions, 49ers and Rams each received extra picks at the end of Round 3 for losing minority members hired to be head coach or a primary executive. These were picks like the Bears would have received had Ian Cunningham been hired by Jacksonville as GM.
Regular compensatory picks are based on a formula for free agents lost that includes their salary, playing time and postseason honors. The league has never divulged the exact formula.
The Ravens, Cowboys, Dolphins and 49ers received the most compensatory picks with four each. The Chargers and Seahawks lost three each.
In the NFC North, besides the Lions' extra pick, one pick each was awarded to the Vikings and Packers. The Vikings' pick is a third-round pick and the Packers' is a seventh-round pick.
The last Bears compensatory pick was the 258th pick near the end of Round 7, used for safety Kendall Williamson.
Overthecap.com last week released a list of teams with the likelihood of compensatory picks in 2026 and the Beras were on the low side for chances to receive some. However, the signing by Darrell Taylor in Houston, Larry Borom signing with Miami and coming expected signings of Keenan Allen and Teven Jenkins could alter this.
