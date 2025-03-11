Free agency Bears power moves make first-round pick exciting again
Maybe the best way to look at what Bears free agency has done for their first draft pick is they've made it more exciting for their fans.
Intrigue produce fun.
Last year the Bears owned the first pick but everyone knew who they would draft. There was general interest about Caleb Williams the personality and also about how they would use their second first-round pick, ultimately to give him a receiver he knew in Rome Odunze.
More interest in mystery
The real intrigue built in 2023 coming out of the combine and heading toward free agency, when no one was certain whether they would keep Justin Fields or use the pick for either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
When they pulled off the trade down and obtained D.J. Moore with picks, the shock and awe was far greater than the level of excitement over their pick last year because everyone knew who they would choose.
The actual Williams interest came prior to the draft, early when he had a pro day and then later at practices, training camp and the opener. For a while there was mystery over whether he might decided he didn't want to come to Chicago, but that quickly was addressed.
In 2023 there was great interest in whether they would draft Jalen Carter if he fell, as well.
Now, the Bears have made it fun again to wonder and to watch on draft day.
Their severe need for offensive line help has been quenched to a large degree for 2025, although a tackle who would play in 2026 or guard who would start that year if Joe Thuney left without a contract cannot be ruled out. Even that is an unknown.
Ashton Jeanty to Bears?
The running back and Ashton Jeanty is the most fun thought. It's always more fun to think about a guy who is going to carry the ball and Jeanty is a dynamic runner, even if there are lingering concerns about the competition level he regularly faced.
The Jeanty drama will be two-fold. Will he get to the 10th pick because there are other teams who'd draft him, and then if he does whether the Bears would consider him draftable.
The edge rusher isn't as much fun as a running back but there are several of them who could be taken in that range and the Bears definitely would be interested if they had a chance at the right one. The addition of Dayo Odeyingbo only gives them the starting end. They cut DeMarcus Walker and let both Jake Martin and Darrell Taylor go into free agency.
So that's three down and only one coming back into the fold. They obviously need another edge rusher and no one can assume ascension from Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson and Daniel Hardy.
There is also that intriguing possibility they would select tight end Tyler Warren, even though they have Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe. Warren would be more of a do-everything type or move tight end than the Y-tight end like Kmet. There's plenty of speculation he'll be the next Brock Bowers and Ben Johnson could make that weapon work.
Last, there is always the chance they'd use the pick to trade back for more picks, maybe even take a lineman who would go later in Round 1 like Grey Zabel from North Dakota State or several tackle possibilities.
All of this is far more fun and intriguing than sitting around waiting to see if they draft Will Campbell or Armand Membou, at least to the general fan. Hard-core football people would find that fun, as well.
Regardless, the Bears covering every major immediate need is making the run up to the draft far more interesting due to the element of surprise.
