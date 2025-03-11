Chicago Bears keep local long snapper over veteran Patrick Scales
The Bears will be less likely to be looking for long snappers even after a report they will not pursue a new contract with Patrick Scales, although it's possible they'd add one for training camp purposes.
The decision not to bring back Scales on a new contract, according to Brad Biggs' report, was easy because they had good execution from Scott Daly last year in Scales' absence. They agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday to keep the Chicago area native as their long snapper going forward, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Scales played eight seasons for the Bears, was coming off season-ending back surgery and is 37 years old.
While it's not uncommon for long snappers to play into their mid 30s, 37 is getting long of tooth even for that position.
Carolina's J.J. Jansen (39) and Tennessee's Morgan Cox (38) are both older than Scales and the Texans' Jon Weeks is the same age.
Daly is from Downers Grove and Notre Dame and played three seasons for Detroit from 2021-23 before signing on with the Bears last year as Scales' injury kept him out the full season.
At least now they have a long snapper and Cole Kmet won't be required to long sn, unless Daly is injured.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI