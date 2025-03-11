Bear Digest

Chicago Bears keep local long snapper over veteran Patrick Scales

The long Bears career of Patrick Scales came to an end after a 2024 season away from the game following back surgery.

Patrick Scales shows off his ball-handling skils along the sidelines at Kansas City. Scales' career in Chicago has ended at age 37. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Bears will be less likely to be looking for long snappers even after a report they will not pursue a new contract with Patrick Scales, although it's possible they'd add one for training camp purposes.

The decision not to bring back Scales on a new contract, according to Brad Biggs' report, was easy because they had good execution from Scott Daly last year in Scales' absence. They agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday to keep the Chicago area native as their long snapper going forward, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Scales played eight seasons for the Bears, was coming off season-ending back surgery and is 37 years old.

While it's not uncommon for long snappers to play into their mid 30s, 37 is getting long of tooth even for that position.

Scott Daly when he was injured in London, and Cole Kmet had to finish the game long snapping. / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Carolina's J.J. Jansen (39) and Tennessee's Morgan Cox (38) are both older than Scales and the Texans' Jon Weeks is the same age.

Daly is from Downers Grove and Notre Dame and played three seasons for Detroit from 2021-23 before signing on with the Bears last year as Scales' injury kept him out the full season.

At least now they have a long snapper and Cole Kmet won't be required to long sn, unless Daly is injured.

Cole Kmet had to long snap last year besides chasing down passes and celebrating touchdowns. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

