Major milestone Chicago Bears reached with their trades and signings
The free agency and trade maneuvers by Bears GM Ryan Poles have probably made it easier on the team for the draft as he can select the highest rated player and not for a particular need.
They've also done something else important for any successful team. It has altered their personnel structure.
With every single starting position covered now by an experienced, quality NFL player after the initial rush of free ageny, there is no need for a rookie to come in and start immediately. This is a critical juncture for an NFL team.
It's true they could use a more powerful runner in the backfield, and also a third tight end and wide receiver.
Those are not necessities at starting positions, however. D'Andre Swift has been and is an NFL starting quality running back, although they could use a power back to start.
With all of the starting positions covered now, the Bears will be drafting players who are no longer burdened with the difficult task of coming into the league being expected to start on opening day.
They can become a team that properly develops talent now, and this has been a major problem with the organization for years, whether it's at quarterback, on the line or in the backfield.
They never develop talent partly because they don't give the talent a chance.
It's been a while since the Bears could say they were going into a draft so completely covered that at least one rookie wasn't needed to start on Day 1 of their first season.
- QB Caleb Williams in 2024 was going to be the starter from draft day.
- DT Darnell Wright in 2023 was going to start from Day 1.
- Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon were going to need to come in and start right away in 2022.
- In 2021, they didn't expect Justin Fields to open the season starting but had hoped Teven Jenkins would. His back surgery, and then a training camp injury to fellow rookie Larry Borom, resulted in the need to go out halfway through August and pull in veteran Jason Peters from the fishing hole to start at left tackle.
- In 2020 they drafted Jaylon Johnson in Round 2 knowing they needed a cornerback to start right away.
- In 2019, they drafted David Montgomery in Round 3 as their No. 1 pick and there was no one who expected he would be backup to Mike Davis from draft day on. In fact, Mike Davis wasn't even with the team after Nov. 9.
- In 2018, they drafted Roquan Smith first with the idea of starting him right away and did.
It's been since 2017 that they entered a draft without an immediate need for a rookie to start, but there are plenty of people who would tell you in hindsight that they actually did need Mitchell Trubisky to start immediately because Mike Glennon was so awful that he was quickly moved aside. Besides, there were so many holes on that team that almost any rookie could come in and be expected to start.
It's the goal of every NFL team to be in a situation where they are comfortable with every starter and can go into an NFL draft selecting a player who isn't under constant pressure from Day 1 to start. He has the leeway to develop because there is someone else competent or good playing the position.
Playing rookies often results in game-changing gaffes.
In a way, it's like a milestone marker.
Whether all of the players Poles has put into place will actually deliver the way he expects is another thing entirely, but for now they've reached an important point in personnel makeup that makes drafting easier and Week 1 an easier situation as well.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI