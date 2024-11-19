Bears Pass Rushers Looking for Closers Label After Packers Failure
Since the arrival of Montez Sweat, the Bears hadn't been hurting for a pass rush.
Coach Matt Eberflus made it apparent on Monday the overall pass rush has been disappointing of late, particularly in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
"Definitely need a better coordinated pass rush," Eberflus said. "Getting on the quarterback, HOQ–hitting the quarterback. Again, that's something we have to look at. We have to be better there for sure.
"That's something we are going to look at this week for sure. It's something we have to be coordinated with and have a better result."
The Bears have lost the interior rush they benefited from this year with Andrew Billings, as he was a surprise as a solid pass rusher when he was expected to be their run plug. Billings had been fifth in pass rush win rate and when he was in the lineup sidekick Gervon Dexter was rated in the top 10 as well. He has since dropped all the way to 20th after Billings underwent surgery.
The Bears had only 11 pressures in the game per Pro Football Focus' statistics, after averaging 18.2 on the year for the first nine games.
"We just go to be better up front," Montez Sweat said after the game. "The rush lanes were breaking down a little. We got to have a better chip plan. It's just a lot of things that we could be more detailed on."
Sweat has just 14 pressures with his 3 1/2 sacks, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.
As a team, the Bears have dropped in sacks to 14th at 2.5 per game, after they had been top 10 through the first eight weeks.
On the year overall, they still rank fifth in pressure percentage according to Stathead at 26.4%, and fifth in quarterback knockdown percentage.
The bottom line, though, was Green Bay's defense started off the final drive of the game with back-to-back sacks of Bears QB Caleb Williams, while the Bears' pass rush not only failed to get a sack on Green Bay's go-ahead drive but they also allowed Jordan Love to escape outside on a 13-yard scramble to the 1-yard line to make his 1-yard QB sneak for a TD possible.
"It's on us," Sweat said. "We've got to close the game."
