Bears' plight viewed as mission impossible despite improvement
The key to this year's Bears reboot under Ben Johnson almost couldn't be better assessed than one made by SI.com in its look at where things stand heading into the break before July 22 training camp reporting day.
In his Chicago Bears version of 32 teams in 32 days, Matt Verderame explains why the start to the coming season is so critical for the team and, of course, how it's all about the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams relationship.
Once you get past the outright false statement made about Bears history by Verderame, there is little to argue about. But make no mistake, it is a false statement.
"The Bears haven’t been a factor in the NFC for 15 years, but they have the pieces to be a threat should Williams become a top-tier quarterback," Verderame wrote.
Actually, they've played 14 seasons since they were in the NFC title game. The 15th will be 2025.
Beyond that, my how quickly they forget that 43-yard double doink off the left upright and then the crossbar.
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles wouldn't have called the 2018 Bears a non-factor that night in the playoffs. If Cody Parkey hadn't succeeded at hitting metal yet again ... and again ... the Bears were playing the Rams the next week. The Rams won the NFC that year but the Bears had just embarrassed Jared Goff, Sean McVay and Co. 15-6 a bit earlier. No Vic Fangio defense with Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks could be called a non-factor.
That said, all Verderame needed to say was except for one year they were non-factors. There. All good.
The assessment about the Bears needing to get off to a good start and how difficult it will be to achieve is spot on. While they brought in three necessary offensive linemen and have a new coach/play caller, all of this combined with Williams' inexperience is going to make being ready at the outset all but impossible.
"The bottom line? Williams and Johnson need to find chemistry quickly, while the remade line shows it can drastically improve over the group, which allowed a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024," Verderame wrote.
If they don't have it together immediately, they could easily start 1-3 or 0-4.
Verderame doesn't say it but he could have just as easily pointed to their defensive changes, too. It's a totally different kind of even front they'll play now, and the coverages are no long based almost entirely on zone coverage. Getting down this Dennis Allen scheme will be tough at the outset, when they're playing offensive powerhouses Minnesota, Detroit and Dallas right out of the gate.
As for the chance Johnson and Williams immediately click? Good things usually come to those who wait and they'll probably have to be patient here because back at the end of May SI ranked the Bears' QB-coach combo 27th of 32 teams.
Even if this seems a bit low, their dynamic needs to be proven first.
The difficult part of that relationship will be when things go wrong early, and there will be problems—there always are.
Will Johnson have patience to put up with a young QB after he has only dealt with veteran Goff? Will Williams be able to put up with tough coaching? He said he wants this, just like all the Bears have said. Be careful what you wish for, in this case.
It might be a season where the Bears improve drastically but a tough division and a poor start combine to make them a non-factor in the NFC.
In that case, it would be the 14th time in 15 seasons.
