Bears Practice Squad Includes Former Packers Receiver
The Bears are bringing someone with insight into the Green Bay Packers operation onto their practice squad.
Wide receiver Samori Toure is signing on with the Bears practice squad, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Toure was with Green Bay two years and made 13 receptions while also playing special teams in 22 games. Eight of the catches came last year for 78 yards. He has one career TD catch and 82 yards. Three of his receptions for 25 yards came against the Bears.
The signing comes as players have begun filtering back onto the practice squad after being with the Bears in training camp.
Quarterback Austin Reed is returning for the practice squad as well as several other players they had on the roster before cuts. Reed went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 117.4 during preseason. They did not bring back veteran Brett Rypien, who led the NFL in passer rating for preseason among passers with at least 30 pass attempts.
"We just like the way he operated," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said when asked about bringing back Reed. "Super smart. He performed well in the games. Was great in the quarterback room in terms of supporting and being involved and engaged there. We think he's got a bright future."
Tight end Brenden Bates and defensive back Reddy Steward were among the players to sign with the Bears practice squad. Bates graded higher than any tight end in preseason by Pro Football Focus and Steward finished the preseason with two interceptions against Kansas City.
Other players brought back on the practice squad included linebacker Micah Baskerville, guard Theo Benedet, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, tight end Stephen Carlson, wide receiver Collin Johnson, safety Quindell Johnson, linebacker Carl Jones, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory, defensive lineman Jamree Kromah, safety Tarvarius Moore and cornerback Ro Torrence.
Also, Eberflus confirmed fullback Khari Blasingame has been brought back to the roster.
