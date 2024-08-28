First Bears Opponent Scrambling to Fill Out Defensive Front
The defense the Bears face in their season opener at Soldier Field is reeling because of injuries, and now adding players at the last minute who might need to play big roles with a new team.
The Titans last year were last in interceptions and next-to-last in takeaways and are rebuilt defensively under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, a former pro scout for the Bears under Jerry Angelo during the Lovie Smith era and longtime NFL assistant. He's using a 3-4.
According to Jeremy Brener for The team is thin on the defensive line and suffering from injuries at linebacker. A situation like this can't be good for facing a team with the potential for running the ball like the Bears have on offense.
The 53-man roster Tennessee has currently lists only four defensive linemen, and Jeremy Brener of Tennessee Titans On SI projects they'll be looking closely for reserves on waivers but it will be a situation where they have only about a week to prepare with a new team.
They do have a few talented D-linemen, anyway, especially Jeffery Simmons. It was Simmons who had ridiculed Bears QB Caleb Williams for painting his nails in a talk show appearance during the offseason. They also have rookie T'Vondre Sweat, unproven second-year player Keondre Coburn and veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day on the line.
The situation at linebacker for the Titans is tough, as well, and it's due to injuries. They have lost Chance Campbell, JoJo Domann and Garrett Wallow for the season due to injuries. Campbell just went out with a torn ACL suffered in Sunday's preseason finale, but the Titans traded for Ernest Jones of the Rams to try and plug a huge hole on Tuesday. However, he'll have only a week to prepare in a new scheme.