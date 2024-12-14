Bears Pursue a More Coordinated Effort Against Minnesota
The Bears had a difficult time finding a rallying point within their first effort under interim coach Thomas Brown.
So neither offensive coordinator Chris Beatty nor defensive coordinator Eric Washington bothered with the positive spin as they tried to pick up pieces of the wreck for Monday’s next effort in Minneapolis against the Vikings.
“Last week's performance on the defensive side of the ball, myself, clearly, we failed to meet the mark in terms of anything that could be considered an acceptable performance,” Washington said Friday at Halas Hall. “And that starts with me.
“We've identified, looked at, scrutinized, gone through every aspect of our process, our preparation tactically, strategically. Some of the core values and beliefs that we have. I expect us to respond, to follow through, and to put forth the type of performance that will lead to us giving ourselves a chance to win a football game and to actually win it.”
He wouldn’t actually volunteer why that was the case, identifying only that it happened and a few of the troubles involved.
At least Beatty identified a specific time he didn’t like what he saw. It was the usual suspect–the start of the game.
“Obviously, last week we didn’t start as fast as we would like,” Beatty said. “That is two weeks in a row that we didn’t quite start as fast as we would like.”
Actually it’s 12 times in 13 games the opponent scored first, going back through the Thomas Brown offensive coordinator/Matt Eberflus head coaching era and Shane Waldron offensive coordinator/Eberflus head coaching era and now into the Beatty offensive coordinator/Brown head coach era. The 13 points was their worst effort since Waldron’s firing.
BEARS FANS REACT TO HOW RAMS DEFENDED 49ERS' HAIL MARY
BEARS HOPING D'ANDRE SWIFT CAN TOUGH OUT ANOTHER GAME
BEARS QUESTION OF ACCOUNTABILITY: WILL THEY BE DISINTERESTED MONDAY NIGHT?
BILL BELICHICK REPORT HAS BEN JOHNSON IN A FAVORED ROLE
Beatty did offer up some type of solution for failure to start when they go against Minnesota but they also have to solve the reason they haven't been getting plays for bigger gains. They didn't have a run or pass longer than 17 yards last week.
“I think we have done a really nice job at making adjustments as the games go along,” Beatty said. “I think that has shown out. At the same time, we need to start faster and maybe be a little more aggressive at the beginning of the game.
“I don’t think it’s a matter of holding things back as much as it is trying to let the quarterback get into a rhythm. Sometimes you don’t have the chance to get into a rhythm. We need to make sure we play aggressively from the start. I think those things will change a little bit moving forward, but not too much. At the end of the day, it’s about execution, us calling the right plays and putting the right people in position to make those plays. “
Washington sees no way they can be competitive without improving in pass coverage and pass rush but pointed out the way to do this is first making the Vikings one-dimensional by stopping the run.
“We have to be better and everything starts with rush and coverage,” he said. “Any time we're in a situation where we're facing a passing concept, it all starts with our ability to affect the quarterback.
“Any time the quarterback is able to stand back there, then receivers are going to break open, whether you're in a zone or man concept. It starts with rush and coverage. We have to do a better job with that.”
The Bears did initially put pressure on Brock Purdy last week and stopped up the run for a few plays, but neither situation lasted long and they gave up the most points they have dating back to Week 3 of last season.
Washington has confidence the defensive players available will put forth effort but it’s also a matter of who’s left to put forth the effort. With both starting defensive tackles gone–Andrew Billings long ago with a season-ending pectoral surgery and Gervon Dexter (knee)–their chances for an inside rush look slim. Dexter could be ruled out on Saturday after he hasn't practiced all week.
With the offense, it’s going to come down to Williams’ ability to get rid of the ball against the Vikings blitz and occasionally hitting on deeper passes when they present themselves.
It’s what Beatty meant when he said they need to be aggressive.
“I do think there are calculated shots that we need to take,” he said. “At the same time, I think he has done a nice job of being present and trying to make sure that we do take care of the football.
“That’s been a focus all season. For the most part we have done a really good job of that all season long. I don’t think it’s a lack of aggressiveness as much as he’s got to be calculated on when we want to do those things. Then understand there are times to do it, if we are one-on-one, we need to take some shots.”
Twitter: BearsOnSI