Bears receiver Luther Burden III goes out with potential injury
One of the hazards of any minicamp is injuries, even with non-contact drills like the Bears have gone through at rookie minicamp.
On Saturday during a Day 2 workout, wide receiver Luther Burden II went down to the turf after pursuing a deep pass during seven-on-seven work behind tryout player Bryan Addison from UCLA and cornerback Zah Frazier. He got up after the injury and was moving around.
“I’m going to defer all questions on injuries to coach (Ben Johnson)," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said after practice. "So he’ll answer those. He’s going to have a better feel for that than me.”
Johnson is not scheduled to talk to media again at the rookie minicamp. The next time he'll be available is after they begin voluntary full-squad work with organized team activities the week of May 20.
They have one practice left on Sunday at the rookie minicamp with special teams coordinator Richard Hightower slated to talk.
Burden, the second-round pick at No. 39 overall, was having an up-and-down second practice. He had drop on a shorter route near the sideline after he had created separation.
He had a deep catch and also was being used by Hightower on punt return practice.
The injury did not appear serious and he was tended to by a trainer on the sidelines after he got up. At the time, it appeared to be an upper body injury as he was clutching his midsection. He did not return for the last few plays in the non-contact work.
"He’s an explosive athlete," Doyle said after practice. "He’s really exciting. His tape was really impressive in college.
"He’s a playmaker and when the ball’s in his hands he was one of the best guys that we evaluated in this process.”
