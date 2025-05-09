Colston Loveland searching for ways to be part of Bears offense
Colston Loveland's football world right now is all in his mind.
It's the cursed "mental reps."
That is, while Loveland's teammates at rookie camp are running pass patterns, he's envisioning the play call and thinking about it.
That's really a lot of fun.
He's all signed after inking his deal on Thursday, and has nothing to do but observe.
"It's the mental reps, they're huge," Loveland said. "They're just as important. Just knowing the play, literally acting like I'm in there. It's different doing it obviously, but I'm just doing everything I can. Taking the mental reps in the playbook all the time. Just staying ahead really.”
The shoulder injury he suffered came in Week 3 for Michigan last fall against Arkansas State and he didn't regain full strength. He played only part of the game against USC in Week 4, then left later in the season against Northwestern. You knew he was hurt when he had to miss the Ohio State game and the ReliaQuest Bowl with Alabama.
He had surgery in the offseason. His offseason participation will be limited and that much-valued time working with Caleb Williams in the offseason might never occur until training camp.
“I'm working out, I'm running, I'm doing everything," Loveland said, though obviously he's not doing everything with capital letters. "The weight is not as heavy obviously. We're just taking that day-by-day, just stacking bricks and getting better.”
As a result, Loveland has addressed the issue with Williams. He will attend some throwing sessions in the offseason if Williams organizes some, although what he does will be left open to what doctors say.
"We've talked about it," Loveland said Friday. "Whatever I can do, we'll do. We'll play it by ear. Whatever I'm going to able to do, we're going to make sure we get that done."
Loveland sure misses playing, though.
“It's all protocol. I'm listening to the physical therapists and training staff, but for sure I'm itching to get out there," he said. "Just taking it slow. We’ve got some time, take it slow and I trust them and they're going to do a great job with me.”
What he misses most might be surprising. It isn't actually catching a throw.
“Hitting bags, once we can actually hit each other doing that," he said. "Just getting back into playing football, is has been a while. I'm just excited to be more hands on and start getting out there. I'm itching to go out there for sure.”
Playing at Michigan at one time meant being in an outdated offense but no longer. Playing for Jim Harbaugh prior to last year has made it so he feels he'll be ready to understand his role in this Bears attack.
"I think playing there helped a ton," he said. "It's a pro-style offense. Always two tight ends on the field."
That's Johnson's pet personnel grouping, 12-personnel with two tight ends.
"A lot of the terminology and everything just flows right into it," Loveland said. "We use the same stuff. It helped me for sure. Got a long way to go though. It's a new offense and I'm just excited to get in it and get right.”
He's also excited about the thought of working with Johnson, who he had an eye on throughout practice.
"I'm a big fan," he said. "I love his spirit, his energy. He's super determined. He's ready to go. He is ready to take this thing to the top.
"He's no nice guy. I see him getting on people's butts, fired up, super excited. I'm loving how he coaches. It's early and I'm excited to play for him.”
Now, if only he can get over the shoulder thing. Then the game will seem so much more real than thinking about it.
