Luther Bruden III makes clear his thoughts on the rest of the NFL

The disappointment of being a second-round pick rather than a first-round pick seemed overshadowed Friday for Luther Burden III at Bears rookie camp by actually getting on a practice field and working out.
Burden wore a big smile and enjoyed himself. He no longer seemed to be seething.
So all is forgotten and forgiven then, right?
“No, that's staying with me forever," Burden said. "Everybody who passed on me has to pay.”
It's the kind of attitude the Bears could benefit from for years to come. Burden will not let the slight fade off into the turning pages of the calendar. He'll bring it up each Sunday in his mind.
Nor is he going to be bothered by some negative reports or rumors about his practice habits that surfaced in the run up to the draft, perhaps part of why he dropped into Round 2.
“It's just noise," he said. "Block the noise out, don't listen to it."
Burden wasn't even going to get upset about being assigned jersey No. 87 on this day instead of one of the really low numbers that are fashionable for wide receivers now.
Asked about it, he responded: “All the good numbers gone," and laughed with every one else.
Burden, the top Bears draft pick to practice at rookie minicamp, may have been smiling and excited, but went about his pass patterns with stone-cold precision in this first practice.
“I didn’t have any jitters," he said. "I’ve been ready for this.”
The confidence Burden has in himself is obvious.
“All I need is to believe in myself," he said. "I don't need everybody else to believe in me. As long as I believe in myself, I'm going to handle business.”
It's instilled with his upbringing in the St. Louis area.
“I've had this same attitude since I started playing sports," he said. "It's just in me.”
Figuring out a role in the offense for any rookie should and probably is a challenge. It's the degree that determines their ability to immediately contribute.
“I see myself fitting in just fine," Burden said. "Wherever I go, whatever I do, I'm going to find a way.”
Burden's attitude is not to be confused with cockiness. He knows he can benefit from listening to others while someone with the wrong attitude would think they have all the answers. He'll get to work with receivers coach Antwaan Randle El every day in the future, just like Friday, and he knows it's going to help.
“I feel like he is going to bring the best out of me," Burden said. "I’ve seen his past history. He's a guy who's been in my shoes, so he knows what to expect and different ways how to handle it.
"I'm grateful to have a great coach like him.”
He's also listening attentively to head coach Ben Johnson, especially when it comes to doing things not related to chasing down throws. Johnson's phrase, "no block, no rock," has been understood by the rookie receiver.
“He's definitely stressing it," Burden said. "It is highly important for our offense and our team. It’s definitely important that we do the small things when we don't have the ball to help our teammates.
"Whatever we’ve got to do to help our teammates is what we’ve going to do.”
On draft day, Johnson told the story of how he had a text from his former receiver, Lions wideout Jameson Williams, offering up congratulations for getting a receiver from his high school. It's through Williams that Burden found out a little about what playing for Johnson will be all about.
“We played together (in high school)," Burden said of Williams. "He was a senior, I was a freshman. We have a great relationship. Throughout my career because he was someone I could ask for advice if I needed it, and we always work out together and stuff like that.”
The conversation involved finding out about Johnson's offensse from Williams.
“He told me I'm going to love it, so let's go," Burden said.
Meanwhile, in the background somewhere, is that slight, eating away at Burden until the season starts.
It will be the defenses of the NFL who have to cope with it then.
