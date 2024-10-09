Bears Tack on Another Injury in Their Secondary
The Bears tacked on another injury before they began practicing in London.
Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon has a heel bruise and was listed as questionable if there had been an actual practice on Wednesday, but they only scheduled walk-throughs. They'll have actual practice on Thursday.
On the positive side, guard Teven Jenkins would have been listed as practicing on a limited basis. He has an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win and had to leave the game. He didn't return, but the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him completely sidelined if there had been practice.
The three players the Bears left in the U.S. due to previous injuries are safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin).
Brisker's third concussion in three years is of concern to the team.
Brisker was involved in a big collision in the game with Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble, who had to leave with a concussion. Brisker had turned his head to the side to avoid the helmet-to-helmet collision but still took a big blow. Nevertheless, he continued in the game and finished it.
"He had reports of symptoms, concussion symptoms, on Monday," Bears GM Ryan Poles told reporters in London. "I thought he did a really good job of actually getting his head out of it and using his shoulder, but unfortunately the offensive player hit the side of his helmet.
JAGUARS WHO CAN CREATE BIGGEST PROBLEMS FOR BEARS
CALEB WILLIAMS PACE OF DEVELOPMENT SUITS RYAN POLES FINE
FAMILIAR TIGHT END RETURNS FOR BEARS PRACTICE SQUAD
MOST IMPROVED ASPECT OF BEARS VERY EASY TO IDENTIFY
"All of the mechanisms that are put in place by the league and the team were there, spot checks and all of that. He was cleared all the way through but the symptoms popped up on Monday so we wanted to respect that and make sure that he's healthy as we move forward."
This is the third time in 25 games he has played in that he has suffered a concussion.
"There's always the human side and the health side, so we want to make sure he's in a good place and stays healthy," Poles said.
The Bears have no game in Week 7 as it's their bye, so Brisker will get a little extra time to heal before they play the Washington Commanders, if he's able to return for the Oct. 27 road game.
Twitter: BearsOnSI