Ben Johnson confirms this Chicago Bears rookie will have a key role in 2025
The Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class has a chance to be special. Like, really special.
It starts with tight end Colston Loveland, who's already locked in as priority weapon in coach Ben Johnson's offense. Second-round picks Luther Burden III and Ozzy Trapilo should both earn starting gigs as well. Burden, as the team's WR3, and Trapilo, at left tackle.
But the upside of the Bears' rookie class doesn't stop there. In fact, it extends all the way into the seventh round, where running back Kyle Monangai is making waves on the depth chart.
Monangai shined during the Chicago Bears' Family Fest practice on Sunday and earned words of praise from Johnson afterwards.
“I’ve been very pleased with where he’s at,” Johnson said. “I think he’s a guy that we’re going to be able to trust this fall.”
You can write Monangai's name on the Bears' final roster in pen. And you can bet on the former Scarlet Knight factoring into the offensive game plan, too.
This shouldn't be much of a surprise for fans who've followed Rutgers or the Big Ten in recent years. Monangai ran for 1,279 yards iand 13 touchdowns in 2024. In 2023, he ran for conference-leading 1,262 yards and eight scores. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry over the last two years.
A tough runner with quality burst through the hole, Monangai has earned respect among Bears coaches for his approach to his craft, which he described as a daily job interview.
“When you tell him something, it shows up on the tape,” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “You don’t have to tell him twice.”
Incumbent starter D'Andre Swift maintains a strong hold on the RB1 role, and his immediate backup is trending as a battle between Monangai and Roschon Johnson. But it's Kyle Monangai who has all the momentum right now.