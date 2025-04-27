Ben Johnson's reaction to Ryan Poles' Bears roster additions
Ben Johnson is Bears coach and not the GM but understood the method for GM Ryan Poles' draft approach, even if it didn't produce a running back until Round 7 or an edge rusher at all.
"And to Ryan's credit, he stayed as disciplined as I've ever seen in terms of staying true to how we set it up," Johnson said. "Sometimes that gets hard.
"Sometimes you want to pick for need, but we didn't necessarily do that. I feel really good about the direction we went and every decision we made along the way.”
Johnson talked with a bit less certainty about what he'll do with the players the Bears did select, the draft class of 2025.
He did love what he saw from second-round pick Luther Burden III. It looks like he has his Amon-Ra St. Brown, now, although Burden isn't necessarily only a slot receiver. Johnson had said earlier in the offseason the ball so often has found the slot receiver in his attack.
“Stud," Johnson said of Burden.
The former East St. Louis High and Missouri product was at Halas Hall Saturday with others chosen on Day 2.
"He's a playmaker waiting to happen," Johnson said.
Johnson was getting texts from Lions receiver Jameson Williams, who is from the same area.
" 'Jamo' texted me right after we took him and he said, 'You got a dog just like me,' " Johnson said. "Luther has that same confidence. He's got that same swagger to him.
"For 6-foot, 200-plus pounds. It's rare to see somebody with his movement skills. He can stop on a dime and accelerate just like that. Give him a little bit of space and he can make big things happen. So a dangerous player weapon. Call him what you want, but I see big things in his future."
Another former Johnson player in Detroit has been compared to the top Bears pick, tight end Colston Loveland. That would be Sam LaPorta, who was a second-round pick. Johnson saw both as intelligent players who are credits to the organization on or off the field.
"I do see a lot of comparisons to LaPorta, but that's not just on the field," Johnson said. "That was off the field as well because with LaPorta, the stage was never too big or too bright.
"I felt that same thing with Colston the first time I met him. He doesn't bat an eye. He performs at a high level."
The ability to produce clutch plays when necessary is something predraft analysts and scouts often noted about Loveland.
"And as we talk about where we're going as an organization, and we're going to be playing in these big games with the bright lights," Johnson said. "We need guys that are going to rise up to the occasion and he's going to do that for us."
While Johnson eventually sees big things for Loveland, it's likely to be a process.
“It's all mental for him at this point," Johnson said. "There's a lot to learn, not only scheme-wise, but also it's technique-wise as well. (Tight ends coach) Jim Dray is going to be on him 24/7 in terms of him being able to retain everything that we're going to throw at him.
"To me, that's next to quarterback, that's the toughest position to learn, particularly early on rookie year. But he demonstrated the capacity that it shouldn't be a problem."
Tackle candidate Ozzy Trapilo could be in the mix with Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones for the starting left tackle spot or to be a swing tackle. Jones is rehabbing from ankle surgery and likely is unavailable until training camp.
"That'll be an interesting one," Johnson said. "We'll huddle back up as a staff here after the weekend and figure out how we want to assign guys right side, left side going forward. But, obviously with Braxton being out for the springtime, there's a lot of reps to be had and we feel like we're going to have some good opportunities for a number of guys to, to get better here this spring.”
