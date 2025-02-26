Ben Johnson's controversial Bears hires defended by top NFL coaches
While Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson praised the new coaching staff up and down for their abilities at the NFL Scouting Combine, they have to do this.
Their season is staked on the ability of these coaches.
Two of the coaches, on offense in particular, have been choices drawing criticism but their former bosses don't see reasons for worrying about it. They think Johnson made smart choices even if he wasn't personally familiar with some of the picks before they interviewed.
The two coaches are offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.
Of course, the criticism Johnson received for hiring Doyle was his age, as a 28-year-old coordinator.
"No, I don't think anything surprises," Broncos coach Sean Payton said at the combine of Doyle, his former tight ends coach. "The only reason I say that is look, I've been with Declan for a while. He's 28. I know he's young. But they're not asking him to be the primary caller."
Obviously, Johnson will call the plays for the Bears while Declan will organize the offense and work with game plans.
"He's a real, real sharp offensive mind," Payton said. "Great thinker. We hired him (at New Orleans) at a young age coming from Iowa and I don't think you get surprised anymore because look to his credit he had a relationship and there was a confidence level just in visiting with a couple of the coaches and then certainly Ben (Johnson). He's got a vision for what he wants and what he needs from the position. I think he'll do very well."
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid seemed surprised there would be questions about Bieniemy, who at one point was a hot name to be head coach while serving as Chiefs offensive coordinator. Bieniemy never got the head coaching job, went to Washington as offensive coordinator, then UCLA as coordinator.
"He's a phenomenal football coach, period," Reid said. "I mean, I've stood up here, right here, and said he should be a head coach in this league, so I haven't changed on that.
"But he was a good running back, a great running back coach for us, and a great coordinator for us. And from a running back—you asked me about the running back part of it—I had him as a player and as a coach, and he's very demanding on the guys, very thorough, but loves them up at the same time. All the guys he touched became the best they could be and maximized their potential when they were under him."
Payton had two other Bears assistants on staff and held them in high regard, as well. He hired Allen as both a defensive line assistant and then defensive coordinator.
"So I lost him twice," Payton said.
Allen left the Saints to go to Denver as a coordinator, then remained in New Orleans as head coach after Payton left.
"He's a real good teacher, thorough," Payton said. "Another guys who is great with the staff."
Payton's connection to Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar went much deeper.
"And then Dan Roushar and I worked together at Illinois in 1996 and I hired him from Michigan State," Payton said. "He initially came as running backs and then eventually was promoted to offensive line. He, too, again, is a great teacher. He was more than just a friend.
"I did't know Dennis Allen. I knew Dan. Sometimes. That's not the kicker at all. But they're really good teachers. And they're guys that you know are going to get along well in the building. They have all those traits that we value. So I think Chicago's helped themselves, obviously, with a number of guys."
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI