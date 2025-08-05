Ben Johnson the Bears realist takes over for the perfectionist
Ben Johnson will hold off a decision on starters and playing time for Sunday's preseason opener with Miami until after the coaches have a Wednesday meeting on the players' day off.
By then they're hoping to have a better grasp on the problems they've had with silly mistakes on offense. They already might.
The delay of game and false start issues they had at Sunday's Family Fest practice have popped up from time to time throughout camp. Johnson said before Tuesday's practice they have been addressed, again.
"That to me is what we've got to clean up right now," Johnson said. "Linemen were going the wrong direction. We already talked (Sunday) about (RB Kyle) Monangai going the wrong way on the pitch play.
"It was communication errors that resulted in guys not aligning correctly or not going the right direction When we went back and we looked at it, everyone acknowledged what their mistakes were and we put that to bed and we're on to today."
Johnson has been a perfectionist throughout camp with details but he's also a realist because he's been through the NFL wars enough.
"It’s not going to be perfect," he said. "It’s never going to be perfect. So, I know we want everything to be right in line every single time, but the message to the unit is, we’re going to have mess-ups and have mistakes. I think, the bad teams, they come on out there say that we’re just one off on this play, and then another guys takes his turn and we’re one off on this plays, and it’s just looks terrible.
"And, really, the good teams, when they have mistakes, their buddy’s covering up for them. If a lineman happened to miss a block, then the back will make a guy miss and he’ll still end up springing a big run. Or a protection breaks down and the quarterback breaks the pocket and extends the play. We can still have positive results."
The Bears were putting in their last install of 12 for the offense and final defensive install on Tuesday. This should make a difference as they start afterward because then it's all repetition.
"I think we need to complement each other better as a unit right now," Johnson said. "That’s what we’re learning from, and guys are still thinking a lot. They’re not playing maybe as fast as they can. Over the course of camp, we’ll see that play speed pick up."
