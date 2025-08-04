Why Dayo Odeyingbo expects physical battle in Miami joint practice
If it seems tough to pin down what exactly new Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo has been doing in the first two weeks of training camp—or at OTAs for that matter—it's for a good reason.
It actually is hard to pin him down.
Odeyingbo is always on the move up front from edge to 3-technique tackle, from one side of the line to the other, and is also learning a new, more aggressive scheme. The Dennis Allen defense is a lot to grasp, as fellow defensive end Montez Sweat reminded earlier this year.
"Every defense is different, learning a new scheme, having a new responsibility, new techniques, a new alignment," Odeyingbo said. "It’s definitely different, trying to figure out where your game fits in in that."
The former Colts edge thinks it can be a fit, though.
"I’m all over the place," he said. "I’m just playing tighter to the tackles and being able to set the edge at that point."
When Odeyingbo's varied positioning is combined with the blitzing within Allen's scheme, the result could be head-spinning and benefit the pass rush.
"Like I said, a lot of the movements and the simulated pressures and pressures, bringing five, six, being able to effect the quarterback that way and have the D-line moving around, is definitely going to help," Odeyingbo said.
On a broader scale beyond the defensive line, Odeyingbo sees their defense forcing the issue this year.
"Just the aggressiveness of it, being able to affect the run and pass in different ways with different looks, it definitely makes it tougher on the offense," Odeyingbo added. "I think that’s shown."
This kind of approach has given the Bears offense fits in practice This much was evident at Sunday's Soldier Field scrimmage with the offense struggling to gain consistency.
It's possible it could do something different this week when the Miami Dolphins come to Halas Hall for one joint practice prior to Sunday's preseason game.
"Obviously not a real game, but it's kind of like the intensity is going to be up," Odeyingbo said. "So we're fired up for it. And I know Miami is the same. So it'll be good coming up here soon."
An intense approach with a blitzing defense is only going to be fuel on the fire this Friday with the Dolphins practice. Such joint practices can often take a turn the wrong way.
Bears coach Ben Johnson and the Lions were involved in a couple of those, one in 2022 with the Colts team that Odeyingo played for and another last year with the Giants that became infamous because there were so many fights both teams were fined.
"They can be a little chippy, they can be intense," Odeyingbo said about the joint practices. "You’re kind of defending your home turf, especially in this situation. They can be a little chippy.
"Everybody is excited to get to go against someone else and someone you’re not trying to look out for because it’s not your teamwork.”
Odeyingbo recalled his experience with one of these joint practices in 2023 at Indianapolis against Matt Eberflus' Bears.
“It was intense, it was chippy," he said. "It was a fun two days. It was fun to be able to go against those guys.”
If it gets physical, the Bears feel well prepared after the team has been doing more hitting at camp than some of the recent teams did.
"I would say we definitely go live more than a lot of teams," Odeyingbo said. "That’s understanding we’ve got an intense D-coordinator and an intense head coach. That’s kind of expected, and something we’re all OK with."
If it's OK with the Dolphins is what could matter Friday.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI