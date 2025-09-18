Ben Johnson tries sweating the bad out of his Chicago Bears

The Bears are spending the 5th most

on D in the NFL including the 8th and 18th highest paid Edge rushers.



Last week the Packers got 4 sacks on Jared Goff and pressured him all game. This week Bears finished with zero sacks and 4 QB hits.



