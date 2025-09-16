Bears continue free-fall down NFL Power Rankings after blowout loss to Lions
In an ugly 0-2 start where quarterback Caleb Williams has been erratic, head coach Ben Johnson has been underwhelming, the defense just coughed up 52 points and general manager Ryan Poles is on the hot seat, Chicago Bears fans are looking for any semblance of continuity.
Does perspective count? Because most NFL observers agree that the Bears belong in the league's basement when it comes to weekly power rankings.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field, our own rankings have the Bears dropping from 20th to 24th after the blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. Likewise, Sports Illustrated has them slotted 25th.
No matter how you slice it, that's hideous. Especially when you consider that two of SI's Top 5 come from the NFC North: Green Bay Packers No.. 3; Lions No. 5. The Minnesota Vikings come in at No. 16.
Says SI of the Bears' surprising winless start:
"As bad as it looks for the Bears right now, there is a four-game runway against Dallas, Washington (possibly a backup quarterback), Las Vegas and New Orleans where Ben Johnson can knock the taste of these first two weeks out of everyone’s mouth. I wonder if he’ll be able to get the guardrails back on Caleb Williams, who continues to freelance at the worst possible moments."