Bears continue free-fall down NFL Power Rankings after blowout loss to Lions

The 0-2 Chicago Bears are now living in the basement of the NFL's Power Rankings.

Richie Whitt

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29)
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In an ugly 0-2 start where quarterback Caleb Williams has been erratic, head coach Ben Johnson has been underwhelming, the defense just coughed up 52 points and general manager Ryan Poles is on the hot seat, Chicago Bears fans are looking for any semblance of continuity.

Does perspective count? Because most NFL observers agree that the Bears belong in the league's basement when it comes to weekly power rankings.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field, our own rankings have the Bears dropping from 20th to 24th after the blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. Likewise, Sports Illustrated has them slotted 25th.

No matter how you slice it, that's hideous. Especially when you consider that two of SI's Top 5 come from the NFC North: Green Bay Packers No.. 3; Lions No. 5. The Minnesota Vikings come in at No. 16.

Says SI of the Bears' surprising winless start:

"As bad as it looks for the Bears right now, there is a four-game runway against Dallas, Washington (possibly a backup quarterback), Las Vegas and New Orleans where Ben Johnson can knock the taste of these first two weeks out of everyone’s mouth. I wonder if he’ll be able to get the guardrails back on Caleb Williams, who continues to freelance at the worst possible moments." 

Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) sacks Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18)
Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) sacks Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

