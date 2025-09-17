D'Andre Swift pops up on Bears injury report for Week 3
Bears running backs who had been injured coming out of training camp are back to full health.
So now they have a new injury concern.
Starter D'Andre Swift had been the only healthy running back on the 53-man roster for the end of camp and start of the season but has a quad injury and went through only a limited practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's home game against Dallas.
The group of defensive players injured did not improve health wise, as T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Grady Jarrett (knee), Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) missed practice. Jarrett practiced only once last week before playing but Edwards and Gordon missed last week's game. Jones was injured in Sunday's game.
Coach Ben Johnson had no more information on the status of Jaylon Johnson beyond what had been said Monday about missing an indefinite period due to his groin injury. Johnson's injury is regarded as "long-term," and he said himself in an appearance on AM-670 The Score that he could be done for the season.
Tackle Kiran Amegadjie (elbow), linebacker D'Marco Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) went through limited practices.
