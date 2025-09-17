Bear Digest

D'Andre Swift pops up on Bears injury report for Week 3

As all the other running backs come back to full health, the Bears starter now is the one who is a concern against Dallas.

Gene Chamberlain

D'Andre Swift carries against Detroit. Swift came out of the game with a quad injury.
Bears running backs who had been injured coming out of training camp are back to full health.

So now they have a new injury concern.

Starter D'Andre Swift had been the only healthy running back on the 53-man roster for the end of camp and start of the season but has a quad injury and went through only a limited practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's home game against Dallas.

The group of defensive players injured did not improve health wise, as T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Grady Jarrett (knee), Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) missed practice. Jarrett practiced only once last week before playing but Edwards and Gordon missed last week's game. Jones was injured in Sunday's game.

Coach Ben Johnson had no more information on the status of Jaylon Johnson beyond what had been said Monday about missing an indefinite period due to his groin injury. Johnson's injury is regarded as "long-term," and he said himself in an appearance on AM-670 The Score that he could be done for the season.

Tackle Kiran Amegadjie (elbow), linebacker D'Marco Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) went through limited practices.

Gene Chamberlain
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.