Why the Bears Look Better Suited to Handle Justin Jefferson
The Bears look like they have could the answer to combatting the NFL's highest paid wide receiver.
At least projections by analytical websites about the strength of players in their secondary this year says as much for their ability to handle top pass receivers, including Vikings $140 million receiver Justin Jefferson. One of those projections is rather surprising considering previous analysis of the player's efforts.
Jefferson got his deal averaging $35 million per year and the Bears haven't exactly been adept at shutting him down. The Vikings receiver has 41 catches for 585 yards in six games against them, although he has been held to two touchdown catches. He didn't face them last year due to injuries.
The reason the Bears look as well equipped to handle Jefferson and other top receivers is their highly respected secondary, one that definitely has the attention of analysts from Pro Football Focus and others.
PFF last year graded cornerback Jaylon Johnson among all cornerbacks and his reward after the year was a $76 million contract extension. Their cornerback ratings for this year have come out and Johnson slides only slightly to fifth overall. The Jets' Sauce Gardner, Kansas City's Trent McDuffie, San Francisco's Charvarius Ward and Denver's Patrick Surtain II are the only cornerbacks rated higher than Johnson.
The 33rd Team has made his counterpart in the secondary a definite player to watch this year. called cornerback Tyrique Stevenson one of four NFL breakout candidates on defense for the season. Marcus Mosher wrote about the high difficulty rookies face playing cornerback.
"However, Tyrique Stevenson had a fantastic rookie season for the Chicago Bears, starting 16 games in 2023. While he had his fair share of rough moments, he created several significant plays," Mosher wrote.
Stevenson finished with team highs of four interceptions and 16 pass breakups, and also forced two fumbles.
Now PFF has posted the real surprise among Bears secondary projections. Kevin Byard's signing, labeled by CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani as one of the worst signings of free agency, might not be this after all, says PF
Byard is ranked No. 12 among all safeties by PFF. This puts Byard in very elite company and it comes after he had a down year while being traded at midseason from Tennessee to Philadelphia, prior to signing with the Bears in March free agency for $15 million over two years.
Byard is ranked one behind Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, two behind the Saints' Tyrann Mathieu and just ahead of San Francisco's Talanoa Hufanga.
PFF's Zoltán Buda points points to Byard's dependability as a great asset.
"Byard, who logged at least 1,000 snaps for the seventh straight season, has shown some signs of decline but is still among the best safeties in the league," Buda wrote. "His 91.9 PFF overall grade since entering the league is tied for the best mark at the position, while his run-defense grade ranks second—behind only Antoine Winfield Jr."
The run defense is a big plus for the Bears, who would like to have their safeties be more interchangeable rather than playing one back all of the time like they did with Eddie Jackson.
With a secondary of three highly respected players, and both Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker viewed as up-and-coming players, the possibility for handling even dominant receivers like Jeffers looks positive for the Bears defense.
If they can find one more way to pressure the quarterback, it's possible they'll have a complete defense.
